Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Interim NE Campus President Jan Clayton hosts presentation about the various plans for campus improvement.
Interim president listens to student suggestions, ideas
Students pick up junk under a bridge behind TR Campus during the Trash Bash event hosted Sept. 21 by the Tarrant Regional Water District.
Students, staff help clean up Trinity River
TR student Ellasia Boke visiting the The League of Women Voters table on campus/
Nonpartisan group aims to register voters
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
Released by Universal pictures, An image of James McEvoy in a scene from “Speak No Evil.”
‘Speak No Evil’ remake similar to original
NE students Alexis Harrison, playing Grace and Kaiya Matthews, playing Sherry practice an upcoming scene in their play Tigers Be Still.
Students use humor to cope with trauma in play
Comic
Comic
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee...”
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee…”
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
GOP tries to suppress student voters
GOP tries to suppress student voters
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
photo by Abdullah Sani/unsplash
Candidates should prioritize abortion rights
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
Ash Petrie, campus editor
September 25, 2024
Voter registration, deadlines, precincts and districts. The overload of election information and rules can overwhelm anyone, but the League of Women Voters provides nonpartisan education to everyone during the process.

“One of our missions is to empower voters,” said Janet Mattern, president of Women Voters of Tarrant County. “So, when they go to the pollspolls, they feel confident.”

From Sept. 16-20, TR hosted a voter registration week where grassroots organizations set up booths around campus to confirm students and faculty were registered and informed for the upcoming election.

Mattern explained how the organization dedicates its efforts to providing everyone with the tools and knowledge needed when voting. They collect information about candidates and ballot issues to create a nonpartisan voting guide for Tarrant County.

“We’re trying to alleviate some of the hurdles and help people become less frustrated when they go to vote,” Mattern said.The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit organization founded after the 19th Amendment passed, giving women the right to vote. For over 100 years they have encouraged active and informed participation in government.

Their table set up at TR was covered in flyers equipped with answers to frequently asked questions and step-by-step instructions for voters leading up to Election Day.

A QR code in huge bold print placed on the table directed TR student Ellasia Boke to a database that immediately validated her registration status.

“It made it 10 times easier,” Boke said. “I tried to do it at home, and it took me forever, so I gave up.”

Boke said she believes it is important for everyone to register because she wants the community’s voice to be heard on Election Day.

“Everyone’s vote matters,” Boke said. The League of Women Voters collects information about voting, candidates and ballot issues to create its voting guide for Tarrant County and is available in English and Spanish.

Their goal is to educate voters on what is on the ballot before going to the polls.

“We’re trying to alleviate some of the hurdles and help people become less frustrated when they go to vote,” said Mattern.

A retired NW employee, Nancy Stevens, volunteered with the League of Women Voters and attended the TR events. She said she is grateful for the organizations that come to college campuses.

“So many of my students were taking full-time class loads and working close to full time,” Stevens said. “They were some of the busiest people.”

College students are not able to dictate their schedule around voting, Stevens said, and it is important to provide them with many opportunities to register and vote.

Mattern said the organization hopes it is making an impact on students by providing all the resources needed to get them to the polls.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the ability to vote,” Mattern said, “because that is our superpower.”

*To access their voter guide visit vote411.org

 

