Nonpartisan group aims to register voters

Ash Petrie TR student Ellasia Boke visiting the The League of Women Voters table on campus/

Voter registration, deadlines, precincts and districts. The overload of election information and rules can overwhelm anyone, but the League of Women Voters provides nonpartisan education to everyone during the process.

“One of our missions is to empower voters,” said Janet Mattern, president of Women Voters of Tarrant County. “So, when they go to the pollspolls, they feel confident.”

From Sept. 16-20, TR hosted a voter registration week where grassroots organizations set up booths around campus to confirm students and faculty were registered and informed for the upcoming election.

Mattern explained how the organization dedicates its efforts to providing everyone with the tools and knowledge needed when voting. They collect information about candidates and ballot issues to create a nonpartisan voting guide for Tarrant County.

“We’re trying to alleviate some of the hurdles and help people become less frustrated when they go to vote,” Mattern said.The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit organization founded after the 19th Amendment passed, giving women the right to vote. For over 100 years they have encouraged active and informed participation in government.

Their table set up at TR was covered in flyers equipped with answers to frequently asked questions and step-by-step instructions for voters leading up to Election Day.

A QR code in huge bold print placed on the table directed TR student Ellasia Boke to a database that immediately validated her registration status.

“It made it 10 times easier,” Boke said. “I tried to do it at home, and it took me forever, so I gave up.”

Boke said she believes it is important for everyone to register because she wants the community’s voice to be heard on Election Day.

“Everyone’s vote matters,” Boke said. The League of Women Voters collects information about voting, candidates and ballot issues to create its voting guide for Tarrant County and is available in English and Spanish.

Their goal is to educate voters on what is on the ballot before going to the polls.

“We’re trying to alleviate some of the hurdles and help people become less frustrated when they go to vote,” said Mattern.

A retired NW employee, Nancy Stevens, volunteered with the League of Women Voters and attended the TR events. She said she is grateful for the organizations that come to college campuses.

“So many of my students were taking full-time class loads and working close to full time,” Stevens said. “They were some of the busiest people.”

College students are not able to dictate their schedule around voting, Stevens said, and it is important to provide them with many opportunities to register and vote.

Mattern said the organization hopes it is making an impact on students by providing all the resources needed to get them to the polls.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the ability to vote,” Mattern said, “because that is our superpower.”

*To access their voter guide visit vote411.org