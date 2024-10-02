College districts sign partnership

Serving the Tarrant County College District

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to students about the growing need for an educated workforce during his stop at New Heights.
Abbott praises adult high school
Ted Sunge, a 4-year-old enrolled in the Children’s Center program, celebrates the 50th anniversary on Sept. 24.
Children's Center celebrates milestone
NE adjunct music instructor Stephen Beall performs during the string faculty concert.
TCC string faculty plays new Mozart piece
NE Movers Unlimited finish their peformance with drums as they rehearse for the Fort Worth Dance Festival.
Rehearsals ramp up for Fort Worth Festival
Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Comic
Comic
Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
'The Substance' is gory, thrilling, tragic
Halle Berry as Momma in Never Let Go.
'Never Let Go' falls short of its interesting premise
Released by Universal pictures, An image of James McEvoy in a scene from “Speak No Evil.”
'Speak No Evil' remake similar to original
NE students Alexis Harrison, playing Grace and Kaiya Matthews, playing Sherry practice an upcoming scene in their play Tigers Be Still.
Students use humor to cope with trauma in play
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 2
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 2
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 2
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Van's Warped Tour festival returns for encore
Van’s Warped Tour festival returns for encore
GOP tries to suppress student voters
GOP tries to suppress student voters
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
College districts sign partnership

FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief
October 2, 2024
TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc and Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonon shake hands after signing the agreement.
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc and Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonon shake hands after signing the agreement.

TCC and Dallas College have signed an agreement that will allow students to get degrees and certificates at each college through their partnership.

The memorandum of understanding will provide students with degrees and certifications available at both schools, so students can work toward their bachelor’s and associate degrees as well as certifications.

The signing was held at a TCC board of trustees meeting on Sept. 26, and Dallas College guests included Chancellor Justin Lonon, board members and other staff.

Both chancellors believe that this agreement will help students at both colleges to more easily join the area’s growing workforce.

“We know that the problems don’t stop at the county line,” Lonon said. “So, our commitment to serving our students, serving our community and making sure that those that want to follow their dreams can do so, whichever direction they go east or west depending on what programs we offer.”

Both colleges will consider reciprocal tuition for degree and certification pathways.

Dallas College provides degrees in education as well as nursing while TCC offers associate degrees, career certifications and skills certifications.

Members of both TCC and Dallas College board of trustees gather for the signing of the collaboration agreement. (Alex Hoben/The Collegian)

“Together we are reimagining how we operate, educate and problem solve,” TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc noted that House Bill 8, which is a new state funding model that ties dollars for community colleges to their students’ success rates, is helping colleges work to make sure students graduate and join the workforce.

“It’s certain to help us teach more students and award more credentials of value that align with workforce needs,” LeBlanc said.

Both LeBlanc and Lonon said they are working together to support students in achieving academic and career success.

“In prioritizing student success, we also prioritize the success of business and industry in Texas.” LeBlanc said.

This partnership was in the works for a few years and was brought to fruition with the efforts of board members from both colleges to serve the needs in both Tarrant County and Dallas County.

“If you want to get anything done, get an education and build an economy,” said Paul Mayer, board chair of Dallas College.

