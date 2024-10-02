College districts sign partnership

TCC and Dallas College have signed an agreement that will allow students to get degrees and certificates at each college through their partnership.

The memorandum of understanding will provide students with degrees and certifications available at both schools, so students can work toward their bachelor’s and associate degrees as well as certifications.

The signing was held at a TCC board of trustees meeting on Sept. 26, and Dallas College guests included Chancellor Justin Lonon, board members and other staff.

Both chancellors believe that this agreement will help students at both colleges to more easily join the area’s growing workforce.

“We know that the problems don’t stop at the county line,” Lonon said. “So, our commitment to serving our students, serving our community and making sure that those that want to follow their dreams can do so, whichever direction they go east or west depending on what programs we offer.”

Both colleges will consider reciprocal tuition for degree and certification pathways.

Dallas College provides degrees in education as well as nursing while TCC offers associate degrees, career certifications and skills certifications.

“Together we are reimagining how we operate, educate and problem solve,” TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc noted that House Bill 8, which is a new state funding model that ties dollars for community colleges to their students’ success rates, is helping colleges work to make sure students graduate and join the workforce.

“It’s certain to help us teach more students and award more credentials of value that align with workforce needs,” LeBlanc said.

Both LeBlanc and Lonon said they are working together to support students in achieving academic and career success.

“In prioritizing student success, we also prioritize the success of business and industry in Texas.” LeBlanc said.

This partnership was in the works for a few years and was brought to fruition with the efforts of board members from both colleges to serve the needs in both Tarrant County and Dallas County.

“If you want to get anything done, get an education and build an economy,” said Paul Mayer, board chair of Dallas College.