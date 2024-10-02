Serving the Tarrant County College District

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to students about the growing need for an educated workforce during his stop at New Heights.
Abbott praises adult high school
Ted Sunge, a 4-year-old enrolled in the Children’s Center program, celebrates the 50th anniversary on Sept. 24.
Children’s Center celebrates milestone
NE adjunct music instructor Stephen Beall performs during the string faculty concert.
TCC string faculty plays new Mozart piece
NE Movers Unlimited finish their peformance with drums as they rehearse for the Fort Worth Dance Festival.
Rehearsals ramp up for Fort Worth Festival
Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
‘The Substance’ is gory, thrilling, tragic
Halle Berry as Momma in Never Let Go.
‘Never Let Go’ falls short of its interesting premise
Released by Universal pictures, An image of James McEvoy in a scene from “Speak No Evil.”
‘Speak No Evil’ remake similar to original
NE students Alexis Harrison, playing Grace and Kaiya Matthews, playing Sherry practice an upcoming scene in their play Tigers Be Still.
Students use humor to cope with trauma in play
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
New Heights applications surpass early expectations
FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief October 2, 2024
Gov. Greg Abbott paid a visit to New Heights Adult High School to celebrate the opening of the first-of-its-kind adult high school in Fort Worth.

The dual enrollment program is located at TCC's Opportunity Center in east Fort Worth.

During the visit, Abbott met with students in one of the mechanical workshop classrooms that had equipment to help students get the hands-on experience they need for jobs.

"Today, here we're putting the marker in the ground of Fort Worth, Texas," Abbott said. "That we as a state are going to give all of those adults across the state a new opportunity to advance their lives, their careers and their families."

Abbott also said that a new report ranked Texas number one in new jobs added this month.

New Heights student Crystal Mora is a mom of five kids and was on her way to getting her GED when her sister told her about the new adult high school.

"I was accepted, and I was just so excited," Mora said. "I was like, I got a second chance to do what I wanted to do for the longest. So, for that, I'm grateful."

CEO and Superintendent of New Heights Traci Berry, TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc, Mayor of Fort Worth Maddie Parker and others took to the stage to celebrate the opening.

"Preparing a talent-strong workforce to fill a high-demand career is an honor, not an option," LeBlanc said.

Berry said the school planned for an enrollment of 360, yet they received 1,400 applicants.

Parker said this is a dream for many people but that it all started with Berry advocating for adult students.

"I have confidence you're going to see New Heights high schools across the state of Texas, as you should absolutely," Parker said. "Because we can do hard things as Fort Worthians. We certainly can do hard things as Texans."

Aric Dunmore, a New Heights student, said just a year ago he was experiencing homelessness with his wife and two young daughters.

"Now being a part of meeting the governor, New Heights, being able to have a degree, a diploma, to change my life, change my kids' life, it's an amazing experience," Dunmore said.

