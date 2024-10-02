Abbott praises adult high school

Gov. Greg Abbott paid a visit to New Heights Adult High School to celebrate the opening of the first-of-its-kind adult high school in Fort Worth.

The dual enrollment program is located at TCC’s Opportunity Center in east Fort Worth.

During the visit, Abbott met with students in one of the mechanical workshop classrooms that had equipment to help students get the hands-on experience they need for jobs.

“Today, here we’re putting the marker in the ground of Fort Worth, Texas,” Abbott said. “That we as a state are going to give all of those adults across the state a new opportunity to advance their lives, their careers and their families.”

Abbott also said that a new report ranked Texas number one in new jobs added this month.

New Heights student Crystal Mora is a mom of five kids and was on her way to getting her GED when her sister told her about the new adult high school.

“I was accepted, and I was just so excited,” Mora said. “I was like, I got a second chance to do what I wanted to do for the longest. So, for that, I’m grateful.”

CEO and Superintendent of New Heights Traci Berry, TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc, Mayor of Fort Worth Maddie Parker and others took to the stage to celebrate the opening.

“Preparing a talent-strong workforce to fill a high-demand career is an honor, not an option,” LeBlanc said.

Berry said the school planned for an enrollment of 360, yet they received 1,400 applicants.

Parker said this is a dream for many people but that it all started with Berry advocating for adult students.

“I have confidence you’re going to see New Heights high schools across the state of Texas, as you should absolutely,” Parker said. “Because we can do hard things as Fort Worthians. We certainly can do hard things as Texans.”

Aric Dunmore, a New Heights student, said just a year ago he was experiencing homelessness with his wife and two young daughters.

“Now being a part of meeting the governor, New Heights, being able to have a degree, a diploma, to change my life, change my kids’ life, it’s an amazing experience,” Dunmore said.