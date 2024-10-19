Students learn how Electoral College functions

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Parent Jade Goodwin and her family exit the NE Children’s Center for the last time on Friday Oct. 11.
Children’s Center shut down after 50 years
Voter Guide
Voter Guide
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Poll: More TCC students support Harris
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Faith-based views are factors when voting
South student Esperanza Alvarez plays herself in “Ghostlight Gallery.” A ‘ghost light’ is a light left on in a theater when it is unoccupied. It is left on because of both practicality and superstition.
‘Ghostlight Gallery’ offers spooky fun time
Comic
Comic
Comic
Comic
Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
‘The Substance’ is gory, thrilling, tragic
Halle Berry as Momma in Never Let Go.
‘Never Let Go’ falls short of its interesting premise
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Scapegoating immigrants won’t unite the nation
Scapegoating immigrants won’t unite the nation
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Students learn how Electoral College functions

Informative presentation given by NE history, government instructors
FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief
October 16, 2024
Fousia Abdullahi/The Collegian
NE history instructor Derrick Shelton gives a presentation about the history of the electoral college and it’s significance in the upcoming election.

Students have said one of the most confusing aspects of voting is the Electoral College. NE history and government instructors broke it down at an Electoral College presentation on Oct. 7.

Every four years, a group of electors equal to the number of representatives in Congress is the Electoral College.

“The [Founding Fathers] didn’t want a powerful single figure to act as a king,” NE Campus U.S. history instructor Derrick Shelton said. “They were afraid of mob rule or unrestrained majoritarianism.”

The Founding Fathers thought the Electoral College would be the answer to the popular vote, preserving each state’s rights and allowing the executive branch to be independent.

Each state elects the president, including the District of Columbia’s three electors. There are 538 electors. To win, a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes.

Electors are chosen in a two-part process. First, each political party in a state chooses a slate of possible electors before the general election. Second, during the general election, each state’s voters select their electors by casting their ballots.

The 14th Amendment states that electors can’t be anyone who has “engaged insurrection or rebellion against the United States or given aid or comfort to its enemies.”

NE student Keeton Charbonneau said it’s essential for everyone to vocalize their beliefs and be well-informed on both sides of the political aisle.

“Whether you’re Democrat or Republican, it doesn’t matter much,” Charbonneau said. “We’re all human beings. We’re all Americans, and our votes matter because it determines just the outcomes of our livelihood in America.”

So, what happens when an elector doesn’t give the popular vote of their state? This is called a faithless elector because they voted against their candidate.

“This has happened a few times in history, Shelton said. “2016 was the most recent time it’s happened. But having a faithless elector has never changed the outcome of any election.”

The census directly impacts the number of electors, and the 2020 census resulted in a gain or loss of electoral votes for 13 states.

Texas gained two votes. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon gained one. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia lost one.

NE Texas government instructor Adam Ramsey said he looks at this election in a best-case, worst-case scenario.

“We’re going to elect a president and move on with our lives,” Ramsey said. “I’m afraid there is a scenario where it’s not going to be quite that nice.”

Ramsey compared both the 2016 election and the 2020 election, particularly how they differed in electoral college margin. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and lost the electoral college by a wide margin while Donald Trump lost both the popular and electoral votes in 2020.

“The unusual thing in this election on President Trump’s side of things is he was the first candidate in U.S. presidential history not to concede defeat,” Ramsey said. “Not to accept the loss in terms of the Electoral College or the popular vote, he alleged there was widespread fraud, voting irregularities, and that he had actually won this election.”

Charbonneau is concerned about voter security and said he feels encouraged by Senate Bill 1, which tightens state election laws by criminalizing ballot harvesting, doing audits every two years, and requiring ID for mail-in ballots along with other measures.

“In 2020, we had scares and all that stuff … saying the election was a fraud or it was perfectly fine,” Charbonneau said. “So, as long as you know, we can actually take steps forward and protect our fellow brothers and sisters, I think that that is really encouraging.”

Due to the red states having more electors’ Republicans can win the popular vote without a majority vote. If the Democrats want to win the Electoral College, they must win the popular vote by 4 or 5%.

Historically, seven states have determined who will win the presidential election: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. That’s going to decide the presidency right there, Ramsey said. “If the Democrats can hold on to those three states, they will win the presidency. The Republicans, to win the presidency, have to knock off one of those three.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Parent Jade Goodwin and her family exit the NE Children’s Center for the last time on Friday Oct. 11.
Children’s Center shut down after 50 years
Voter Guide
Voter Guide
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Poll: More TCC students support Harris
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Harvard professor of government and the press Thomas Patterson responds to students questions following his presentation at NE campus.
Harvard professor talks politics