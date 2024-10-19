Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Parent Jade Goodwin and her family exit the NE Children’s Center for the last time on Friday Oct. 11.
Children’s Center shut down after 50 years
Voter Guide
Voter Guide
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Poll: More TCC students support Harris
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Faith-based views are factors when voting
South student Esperanza Alvarez plays herself in “Ghostlight Gallery.” A ‘ghost light’ is a light left on in a theater when it is unoccupied. It is left on because of both practicality and superstition.
‘Ghostlight Gallery’ offers spooky fun time
Comic
Comic
Comic
Comic
Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
‘The Substance’ is gory, thrilling, tragic
Halle Berry as Momma in Never Let Go.
‘Never Let Go’ falls short of its interesting premise
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Scapegoating immigrants won’t unite the nation
Scapegoating immigrants won’t unite the nation
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Access to classes restored on Canvas

Fousia Abdullahi
October 19, 2024

Students and instructors are starting to get all classes back on their Canvas dashboard after the learning management system was down for more than eight hours. 

Students and staff noticed that Canvas was glitching early this morning and went down shortly after. Students were unenrolled from their classes and instructors lost access to their class content. 

At around 11:47 a.m. an email was sent out to instructors by the TCC OneIT Team saying: 

“We have begun the process of restoration. We are estimating that it will likely take 5 to 6 hours to fully resolve itself. We will keep monitoring it throughout the day and will let you know when the data is fully reloaded. We are also working on ensuring this does not happen again. We apologize for the inconvenience.” 

Courses all disappeared from the dashboard and Instructors have not been able to do their grading. Those teaching weekend classes struggled to deliver content to students. 

“I had a slide prepared with instructions for how to start on the next three backgrounds of our mixed media sketchbook pages,” said art adjunct instructor Amy Edwards. “I had to switch things around on the agenda. So, we’ll probably be doing that next week.” 

Students said they are troubled by the incident because they use weekends to catch up and study for tests. 

“It is Saturday, and I only have like two days to complete it,” said South Campus student Bianca Lira. “Then again, I have till midnight on Monday. So, I’m hoping that it’s just one fix and then we’re good because that’s what usually happens, especially when it comes to the power outages at TCC.” 

After the Initial announcement to faculty. TCC could not provide an ETA for when classes would be back on the dashboard. 

Homer Hensley, TCC manager of user services, said “there was an unexpected failure with the process used to update student data, and the data still existed in both our systems and in Canvas.  It essentially caused the data to become out of sync. TCC is working with the vendor to ensure all student data is fully restored.”

Students on social media said that they had planned to catch up on work today and study for upcoming texts, and don’t know how this will affect there grades.

“Most of the changes we will make will be internal to IT and won’t be publicized for security reasons,” Hensley said.  

Alex Hoben contributed to this report. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Parent Jade Goodwin and her family exit the NE Children’s Center for the last time on Friday Oct. 11.
Children’s Center shut down after 50 years
Voter Guide
Voter Guide
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Poll: More TCC students support Harris
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Harvard professor of government and the press Thomas Patterson responds to students questions following his presentation at NE campus.
Harvard professor talks politics
SE student Vanessa Cruz votes on her favorite superheroes at a mock voting event. The event was held to prepare new voters for the voting process.
Early voting on campuses starts Oct. 21