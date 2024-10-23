Serving the Tarrant County College District

Tarrant County parent Jeanette Favela addresses the board with her sons Rafael and Roman, asking them to reconsider closing the Children’s Center.
Board upholds Children’s Center closure
NW Campus Vice President of Student Affair James Edwards presents a naturalization certificate to Shaline Williams who started her citizenship process in 2018.
New citizens celebrate at naturalization event
Canvas access restored
DEA special agent Eduardo Chavez shows NE student Natalia Rich and SE student Alexa Gonzalez how small a dosage of fentanyl can kill someone.
DEA agent discusses rising fentanyl crisis
Presenter Chelsea Davis explains the examples of physical violence seen in unhealthy relationships, which all relate to an abuser’s need for power and control.
Students learn domestic abuse signs, solutions
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Courtesy: IGN
‘The Wild Robot’ tugs at heart strings of all ages
South student Esperanza Alvarez plays herself in “Ghostlight Gallery.” A ‘ghost light’ is a light left on in a theater when it is unoccupied. It is left on because of both practicality and superstition.
‘Ghostlight Gallery’ offers spooky fun time
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Separating morals from music that defines us
Separating morals from music that defines us
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief
October 23, 2024
Courtesy: Tarrant County College

Students and instructors are starting to get some classes back on their Canvas dashboard after the learning management system was down for more than eight hours.

Students and staff noticed that Canvas was glitching early this morning and went down shortly after. Students were unenrolled from their classes and instructors lost access to their class content.

At around 11:47 a.m. an email was sent out to instructors by the TCC OneIT Team saying:

“We have begun the process of restoration. We are estimating that it will likely take 5 to 6 hours to fully resolve itself. We will keep monitoring it throughout the day and will let you know when the data is fully reloaded. We are also working on ensuring this does not happen again. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Courses all disappeared from the dashboard and Instructors have not been able to do their grading. Those teaching weekend classes struggled to deliver content to students.

“I had a slide prepared with instructions for how to start on the next three backgrounds of our mixed media sketchbook pages,” said art adjunct instructor Amy Edwards. “I had to switch things around on the agenda. So, we’ll probably be doing that next week.”

Students said they are troubled by the incident because they use weekends to catch up and study for tests.

“It is Saturday, and I only have like two days to complete it,” said South Campus student Bianca Lira. “Then again, I have till midnight on Monday. So, I’m hoping that it’s just one fix and then we’re good because that’s what usually happens, especially when it comes to the power outages at TCC.”

After the Initial announcement to faculty, TCC could not provide an ETA for when classes would be back on the dashboard.

Homer Hensley, TCC manager of user services, said there was an unexpected failure with the process used to update student data, and the data still existed in both our systems and in Canvas. It essentially caused the data to become out of sync. TCC is working with the vendor to ensure all student data is fully restored, he said.

“Most of the changes we will make will be internal to IT and won’t be publicized for security reasons,” Hensley said.

An update released by district director of user support James Abbott said the Canvas enrollment was restored before 9 a.m. on Oct 21, with the only remaining issues revolving around groups within classes.

“We just now got an update from Instructure on the effort to resolve this issue, and these groups within classes have been restored. Both teams have spot checked a couple dozen and we look good moving forward,” it read. “Faculty and Students should now be able to return to their work normally at this time.”

Alex Hoben contributed to this report.

