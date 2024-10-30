Serving the Tarrant County College District

NE RTVF students preview equipment and techniques that are taught in the Fort Worth FIlm Collaborative certificate program.
Film collaborative returns with ‘Landman’
South Campus Horror Club sets up for the Friday Night Movie Marathon starting with their favorite “Scream.”
Horror Club offers Friday movie scares
South Campus instructor Yvonne Jocks touches the gravestone of John Willard, who married into her family and was accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.
Instructors bewitched by Salem’s rich culture
Student development associate Austin McCabe takes a selfie with different members of TCC health services and other NE Campus community members after the Detect to Protect event. The event was to help teach how to detect cancer early.
Breast cancer event teaches early detection
Tarrant County parent Jeanette Favela addresses the board with her sons Rafael and Roman, asking them to reconsider closing the Children’s Center.
Board upholds Children’s Center closure
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Film ‘SMILE 2’ Naomi Scott as Skye Riley looks fearfully behind her after seeing a figure in the mirror
‘Smile’ sequel continues another boring horror cliches
Cutting Edge Haunted House is open until Nov. 2 in downtown Fort Worth.
Night of screams, where fun meets frightening
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Courtesy: IGN
‘The Wild Robot’ tugs at heart strings of all ages
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Separating morals from music that defines us
Separating morals from music that defines us
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Horror Club offers Friday movie scares

ASH PETRIE, campus editor
October 30, 2024
South Campus Horror Club sets up for the Friday Night Movie Marathon starting with their favorite “Scream.”
Antonio Reynolds/The Collegian
South Campus Horror Club sets up for the Friday Night Movie Marathon starting with their favorite “Scream.”

The moon illuminated students’ faces as they descended to a chamber hidden beneath the library for their sinister gathering to discuss morbid tales of past and present.

South Campus’ Horror Club is not for the faint of heart, but if one dared to join them during a Friday night fright they’d be greeted by Hannah Paden with a smile and popcorn.

“Face those fears and watch a horror movie, dang it,” Paden said.

She is president of the club and works alongside officers Luke Armendarez and Jay Anderson. Every Friday, they meet and transform the Writing Center into a theater dedicated strictly to horror movies.

The club chooses a theme for each week’s double feature, and members can make recommendations as to which films are shown.

Dedicated member Daniel Green will hang around South until 5:30 p.m. when the club meeting commences. He has been a part of the group since its beginning in 2022.

“Getting scared is the best part of Horror Club,” Green said.

Before starting any frightful film, the officers provide a brief warning of its content. They strive for their members to feel safe when watching scary movies and have guidelines listed that must be followed.

“One of the big things we like to do here is have discussion after we watch the movies,” Armendarez said. “So be openminded to other people’s opinions and just be respectful.”

During their black-and-white movie night, the 1931 rendition of “Frankenstein” was shown. While members laughed at some of the outdated scenes, the analysis afterward gave insight to the importance of the film.

Armendarez and Paden began by explaining how “Frankenstein” was foundational to the horror genre and started the path for future spooky stories to be created.

But as the conversation developed, members began to contemplate how long a person created from stitched-together human remains could last before decomposing.

“I’ve never really been a horror movie person, actually,” said newcomer A’jahn Kimble. “But [I’ve] met some cool people and socialized a bit.”

Kimble stumbled upon the club’s poster while in the Writing Center for class and decided to come back for the M. Night Shyamalan feature that week.

Since then, he has come to every Friday movie night.

“Never give away the ending or spoil anything from a movie,” Armendarez said.

Since the club has new members like Kimble, who aren’t as knowledgeable about scary movies as others in the club, Armendarez and Paden made this a very important rule.

“Even though [some] of these movies are, like, older than all of us, don’t spoil anything,” Paden said.

On Oct. 25, the Horror Club hosted a movie marathon to showcase members’ favorite films. First on the list was “Scream,” which almost everyone agreed was on their top five favorites list.

The club sat in the room decorated with spider webs, skeletons and ghoulish figures until late in the evening, watching eerie movies with pizza in hand.

“It’s a great place to make good friends,” Paden said. “Make good memories and watch scary stuff.”

