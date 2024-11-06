Donald Trump wins U.S. Presidential election.

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NE RTVF students preview equipment and techniques that are taught in the Fort Worth FIlm Collaborative certificate program.
Film collaborative returns with ‘Landman’
South Campus Horror Club sets up for the Friday Night Movie Marathon starting with their favorite “Scream.”
Horror Club offers Friday movie scares
South Campus instructor Yvonne Jocks touches the gravestone of John Willard, who married into her family and was accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.
Instructors bewitched by Salem’s rich culture
Student development associate Austin McCabe takes a selfie with different members of TCC health services and other NE Campus community members after the Detect to Protect event. The event was to help teach how to detect cancer early.
Breast cancer event teaches early detection
Tarrant County parent Jeanette Favela addresses the board with her sons Rafael and Roman, asking them to reconsider closing the Children’s Center.
Board upholds Children’s Center closure
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Film ‘SMILE 2’ Naomi Scott as Skye Riley looks fearfully behind her after seeing a figure in the mirror
‘Smile’ sequel continues another boring horror cliches
Cutting Edge Haunted House is open until Nov. 2 in downtown Fort Worth.
Night of screams, where fun meets frightening
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Courtesy: IGN
‘The Wild Robot’ tugs at heart strings of all ages
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Millennials need affordable housing options
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Donald Trump wins U.S. Presidential election.

Key states’ deciding factor in republican victory
Fousia Abdullahi, Editor-in-chief
November 6, 2024
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, won presidential election with 277 of the Electoral College votes.

Trump won key states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Winning Wisconsin put him above the 270 needed for the Electoral College.

Republicans will control the Senate with 52 seats, while the Democrats hold onto 42 seats. The house is still undecided.

Trump spoke at his rally in Florida and celebrated what he said was a political victory, highlighting his results in key battleground states.

“I will fight for you, for your family and your future, every single day,” Trump said. “I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.”

A spokesperson for Harris said she will address the nation today at 4 p.m.

Republicans at U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s election watch party were feeling optimistic about their chances of winning. 

“For four years, have seen what the administration under [President Joe] Biden and Kamala Harris has produced, an insecure southern border,” Keller Mayor Armin Mizani said. “You see the rise of inflation. Contrast that with President Donald Trump, where you’ve seen a secure Southern border, you’ve seen gas is at $1.80 and you see a clear contrast. And so, I think Texas and nationwide Americans have taken rise to that.” 

In Fort Worth, those who attended the Tarrant County Democrats’ watch party were starting to feel anxious as the numbers rolled in and Harris trailed Trump in key states. 

“I don’t know where Tarrant County will end up,” State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr said. “I think it’s for all of us that were from Fort Worth or the surrounding cities. We know how important Tarrant County is. If we ever expect it to turn the state blue, we know we’re a future part of that.” 

Harris lost states historically red states like Ohio.This election could be decided by the third-party voters who say that they cannot vote for either Trump or Harris.  

Some of these voters, especially in the key swing state of Michigan, said they would either not vote all together or they would vote for third party candidate, Jill Stein, because of the Israel-Gaza war. 

The key issues have been border security, abortion, health care and the economy and a growing distrust of the establishment by a vocal segment of Republicans. 

According to a Pew research survey, among Trump supporters, “the economy (93%), immigration (82%) and violent crime (76%) are the leading issues. Just 18% of Trump supporters say racial and ethnic inequality is very important. And even fewer say climate change is very important (11%).” 

Harris supporters say health care, Supreme Court nominations along with the economy and abortion are  key issues they are voting on this election, according to the Pew   survey. 

Precinct chair and Republican National Convention delegate Rosalie Escobedo spoke outside the Euless Family life Center polling location, where she voted. 

“I’m a pro-life woman,” Escobedo said. “I’m all about capitalism and having opportunities in our country. I’m from El Paso originally but have lived in this area for a long time. I’m really concerned about the open border.” 

 Another key race was for the Texas U.S. Senate seat between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred. Cruz defeated Allred by a margin of 54% to 44%. 

“It was definitely an even fight. Allred was very well funded,” said Chris Klement from Better Dallas, a grass roots organization. “He is a good politician. He’s an articulate guy. He also has his history of being a football player so he has some name recognition as far as that’s concerned. He’s also somewhat press savvy in that regard. He ran a good, solid, professional campaign. I think his biggest problem was obviously name recognition. Yeah, it was a fair fight, and Cruz won.”  

While Cruz and Allred went head-to-head during the campaign, they ended election night without any attacks. 

“I want to congratulate Colin Allred on the hard-fought campaign,” Cruz said. “I want to say to all of those who didn’t support me, you have my word that I will fight for you, for your jobs, for your safety and for your constitutional rights.” 

Allred conceded the loss to Cruz and thanked his supporters. 

“I want you to put your shoulders back and your head up and walk out of here tall that you participated in American an election,” Allred said. 

The votes are still being counted in many states and a final count may be days away. 

You have heard this is going to be the most important election of our lifetime,” Van Duyne said. “No joke, [our country] is literally on the line. 

Alex Hoben, Ashleigh Petrie, Cheyenne Shawn,Huda Qureshi, and Lauren Harper Contributed to this story.

Tarrant County Republicans celebrate election results at a watch party hosted by U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne in Grapevine.
Tarrant County is mostly voting red this election
PTK officer Sela Vo and SE student Rafeal Matienzo write on the wall in SE01 Ballroom on SE Campus.
Students across party lines gather for election watch party
Tarrant County Precinct 2 Commissioner Alisa Simmons inquires about the need and safety of unique identifiers on voting ballots.
Town Hall meeting talks election security
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Poll: More TCC students support Harris
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Harvard professor of government and the press Thomas Patterson responds to students questions following his presentation at NE campus.
Harvard professor talks politics