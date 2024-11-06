Donald Trump wins U.S. Presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, won presidential election with 277 of the Electoral College votes.

Trump won key states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Winning Wisconsin put him above the 270 needed for the Electoral College.

Republicans will control the Senate with 52 seats, while the Democrats hold onto 42 seats. The house is still undecided.

Trump spoke at his rally in Florida and celebrated what he said was a political victory, highlighting his results in key battleground states.

“I will fight for you, for your family and your future, every single day,” Trump said. “I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.”

A spokesperson for Harris said she will address the nation today at 4 p.m.

Republicans at U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s election watch party were feeling optimistic about their chances of winning.

“For four years, have seen what the administration under [President Joe] Biden and Kamala Harris has produced, an insecure southern border,” Keller Mayor Armin Mizani said. “You see the rise of inflation. Contrast that with President Donald Trump, where you’ve seen a secure Southern border, you’ve seen gas is at $1.80 and you see a clear contrast. And so, I think Texas and nationwide Americans have taken rise to that.”

In Fort Worth, those who attended the Tarrant County Democrats’ watch party were starting to feel anxious as the numbers rolled in and Harris trailed Trump in key states.

“I don’t know where Tarrant County will end up,” State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr said. “I think it’s for all of us that were from Fort Worth or the surrounding cities. We know how important Tarrant County is. If we ever expect it to turn the state blue, we know we’re a future part of that.”

Harris lost states historically red states like Ohio.This election could be decided by the third-party voters who say that they cannot vote for either Trump or Harris.

Some of these voters, especially in the key swing state of Michigan, said they would either not vote all together or they would vote for third– party candidate, Jill Stein, because of the Israel-Gaza war.

The key issues have been border security, abortion, health care and the economy and a growing distrust of the establishment by a vocal segment of Republicans.

According to a Pew research survey, among Trump supporters, “the economy (93%), immigration (82%) and violent crime (76%) are the leading issues. Just 18% of Trump supporters say racial and ethnic inequality is very important. And even fewer say climate change is very important (11%).”

Harris supporters say health care, Supreme Court nominations along with the economy and abortion are key issues they are voting on this election, according to the Pew survey.

Precinct chair and Republican National Convention delegate Rosalie Escobedo spoke outside the Euless Family life Center polling location, where she voted.

“I’m a pro-life woman,” Escobedo said. “I’m all about capitalism and having opportunities in our country. I’m from El Paso originally but have lived in this area for a long time. I’m really concerned about the open border.”

Another key race was for the Texas U.S. Senate seat between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred. Cruz defeated Allred by a margin of 54% to 44%.

“It was definitely an even fight. Allred was very well funded,” said Chris Klement from Better Dallas, a grass roots organization. “He is a good politician. He’s an articulate guy. He also has his history of being a football player so he has some name recognition as far as that’s concerned. He’s also somewhat press– savvy in that regard. He ran a good, solid, professional campaign. I think his biggest problem was obviously name recognition. Yeah, it was a fair fight, and Cruz won.”

While Cruz and Allred went head-to-head during the campaign, they ended election night without any attacks.

“I want to congratulate Colin Allred on the hard-fought campaign,” Cruz said. “I want to say to all of those who didn’t support me, you have my word that I will fight for you, for your jobs, for your safety and for your constitutional rights.”

Allred conceded the loss to Cruz and thanked his supporters.

“I want you to put your shoulders back and your head up and walk out of here tall that you participated in American an election,” Allred said.

The votes are still being counted in many states and a final count may be days away.

“You have heard this is going to be the most important election of our lifetime,” Van Duyne said. “No joke, [our country] is literally on the line.

Alex Hoben, Ashleigh Petrie, Cheyenne Shawn,Huda Qureshi, and Lauren Harper Contributed to this story.