‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale

Photo courtesy of NEON Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.

The spiraling chaos of the impromptu Vegas wedding between Ivan, a hedonistic Russian pretty-boy swimming in his father’s money, and Ani, a charming sex-worker hustling to survive, is the perfect picture of fairytale romance gone wrong.

My favorite scene in “Anora” felt like it was dipped in glitter, Ani and Ivan stepping out of the chapel with their marriage certificate. Passerbys are met with a breathless: “We just got married!” as Ani flaunts the ring on her finger as proof. They’re so excited they can barely walk, holding onto each other for support.

The accompanying needle drop helped create the heart-spiking rush of being young, impulsive and so very certainly, without an inkling of doubt, in true love. The song, “Greatest Day” by Take That, isn’t even my taste, but it was so perfectly paired with the scene that I’ve been listening to it to chase the heart-spike.

However, the pixie-dust does wear off. Once Ivan’s parents find out about the marriage, they are out to get it annulled at all costs. To them, their son has brought shame to their family name by marrying a sex worker, and well, it’s status above all else.

Their first line of defense is to send three yes-men to essentially capture Ivan. After that, it’s a wild goose chase full of comedic beats.

It’s as funny as it is heartbreaking watching their Vegas night crumble into just another bitter memory. By the end the audience is left wondering: Did we expect something else? The two young lovers in question have a wealth disparity beyond understanding. And that’s a big deal.

Ivan throws money around like it’s just toy currency. Like he’ll never run out of it. It means drugs, alcohol and expensive clothes for his party that never ends, as long as he avoids his parents. His independence comes with an immunity to consequences, and it shows in his childlike attitude and constant impulsiveness.

Ani isn’t afforded this immunity. The opening scene of the film is in a club with sex workers picking up clients and taking them to private rooms. We see the women topless and giving lap dances, but it’s very clear that it’s nothing more than a job to them. Ani works the club with ease, with the goal of earning enough money to get by.

The first time Ani comes to Ivan’s mansion, she’s taken aback. She comments on the luxury of the amenities, but Ivan has an indifferent attitude towards them. In the end, Ivan’s superfluous wealth is what gets in the way of their relationship blossoming.

Sean Baker has explored the reality of working-class Americans before in films like “The Florida Project” and “Tangerine.” Each film humanizes its characters while also straying away from the glamorization of the reality of their life.

“Anora” is no different as Baker gives Ani the nuance to exist as a messy, brash, brave and, most of all, valuable woman while never discrediting her position as a sex-worker.

Mikey Madison is a star as Ani. She brings out the life of the character from being loud with a bite (literally) to being hopelessly romantic. She creates someone real by the end of the film, a figure many can find comfort in.

The ending will hit audiences bluntly and unexpectedly. Is a happy ending ever possible? Maybe not, but there’s still another day and that has to be enough.