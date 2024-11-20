Fort Worth celebrates Veterans Day

People gathered to honor the men and women who have served in the military with a series of Veterans Day events. From a parade held in Fort Worth to a 6.2 mile march around Marine Creek at NW campus, these celebrations brought people together in spirit of gratitude and remembrance.

Monday, Nov. 11, the annual Veterans Day parade took place. Local veterans, first responders, middle and high school JROTC students and community groups participated with marching bands and vintage military vehicles.

“We want to say thank you to those that fought so that we can have a free country,” Connie Cooper said.

As the parade passed, many were seen clapping and waving American flags showing their appreciation to those who served.

Later in the week, more people gathered to participate in a 6.2 mile walk around Marine Creek Lake to show their support for veterans and first responders. They were able to be outside exercising surrounded by sunshine and greenery.

Reflecting on his past when he was in the Army, NW instructor Rodney Pearson organized this event as a throwback to the days when military members would ruck, an exercise that involves walking a set distance while carrying a weight in a backpack or marching in ranks.

“I thought it’d be a great idea during Veterans week to put this on to honor veterans and first responders,” Pearson said.

TCC student and marine veteran Patrick Longoria wore a gas mask while he walked the 6.2 miles to replicate his time in service.

“In addition to being the vice president of Student Veterans Association, I also just felt like it’s the very least I can do to show support to my brothers,” Longoria said. “It’s not just for veterans; it’s the first responders and active duty.”

Faculty member Cindy Allen and her two dogs completed the entire walk in honor of her two uncles who served during the Vietnam War, as a way to feel connected to them.

“When I think of Veteran’s day and I think of events, I come with both uncles in my heart,” Allen said.

Veteran resource centers at each campus held their own variety of events for Veterans’ Week, such as a luncheon, a one man play about military members and resource fairs that offer services for military and veterans.

Whether participating in events or volunteering, we play a role in ensuring that veterans services are not forgotten.