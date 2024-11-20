Serving the Tarrant County College District

NW Aviation student Savannah Lejeune pilots a Redbird flight simulation, to practice taking off and landing an airplane.
Finding purpose, taking flight
Chief financial officer Pamela Anglin addresses the board during the November board meeting.
Board supports spring semester improvements
SE Campus culinary coordinator and instructor Katrina Warner helps SE student Gabriel Ortiz with placing a rack of lamb into a pot to cook for his assignment.
Feeding minds: Longtime culinary instructor wins national award
During the parade veterans drove classic cars, Tarrant County school bands performing and other service members, all honoring veterans.
Fort Worth celebrates Veterans Day
TR student Joyce Abell practices her sign language by interpreting William Meadow’s presentation about historical communication methods in the military.
Speaker preserves legacy of WWII code talkers
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed has a tense conversation with Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East.)
‘Heretic’ brings new life to religious horror
Comic
Comic
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
TJ Favela/The Collegian
We can change Thanksgiving traditions
Markus Spiske | Unsplash
My film camera is cooler than your fancy iPhone
Courtesy: Unsplash
Research plastic surgery before facing possible reprocussions
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
Pop-punk band State Champs released their fifth album this year. From left to right: Tony Diaz, Ryan Scott Graham, Derek DiScanio and Tyler Szalkowski.
State Champs meets ‘State Champs’ self-titled
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Fort Worth celebrates Veterans Day

Weeklong event honors community military members, first responders
CHEYENNE SHAWN, campus editor
November 20, 2024
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
During the parade veterans drove classic cars, Tarrant County school bands performing and other service members, all honoring veterans.

People gathered to honor the men and women who have served in the military with a series of Veterans Day events. From a parade held in Fort Worth to a 6.2 mile march around Marine Creek at NW campus, these celebrations brought people together in spirit of gratitude and remembrance.

Monday, Nov. 11, the annual Veterans Day parade took place. Local veterans, first responders, middle and high school JROTC students and community groups participated with marching bands and vintage military vehicles.

“We want to say thank you to those that fought so that we can have a free country,” Connie Cooper said.

As the parade passed, many were seen clapping and waving American flags showing their appreciation to those who served.

Animal Owens stands on top of the Donald N Thompson Post 655’s van flying an American Flag. (Alex Hoben/The Collegian)

Later in the week, more people gathered to participate in a 6.2 mile walk around Marine Creek Lake to show their support for veterans and first responders. They were able to be outside exercising surrounded by sunshine and greenery.

Reflecting on his past when he was in the Army, NW instructor Rodney Pearson organized this event as a throwback to the days when military members would ruck, an exercise that involves walking a set distance while carrying a weight in a backpack or marching in ranks.

“I thought it’d be a great idea during Veterans week to put this on to honor veterans and first responders,” Pearson said.

TCC student and marine veteran Patrick Longoria wore a gas mask while he walked the 6.2 miles to replicate his time in service.

“In addition to being the vice president of Student Veterans Association, I also just felt like it’s the very least I can do to show support to my brothers,” Longoria said. “It’s not just for veterans; it’s the first responders and active duty.”

Faculty member Cindy Allen and her two dogs completed the entire walk in honor of her two uncles who served during the Vietnam War, as a way to feel connected to them.

“When I think of Veteran’s day and I think of events, I come with both uncles in my heart,” Allen said.

Veteran resource centers at each campus held their own variety of events for Veterans’ Week, such as a luncheon, a one man play about military members and resource fairs that offer services for military and veterans.

Whether participating in events or volunteering, we play a role in ensuring that veterans services are not forgotten.

