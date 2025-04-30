Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball

Dozens of students gathered at the NE tennis courts to learn and play pickleball April 23.

The event was hosted by NE Student Activities and encouraged participation from students of all skill levels and backgrounds.

The courts were filled with the rhythmic bounce of balls and the laughter of students trying the sport for the first time or sharpening their game.

Pickleball is played with a paddle and a plastic ball similar to a Wiffle ball and is usually played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly different tennis net. It can be played in singles or doubles, making it accessible to a wide range of players, including those looking for a more joint-friendly alternative to traditional racket sports.

Jordin Bryan, a student development associate helped organize the event, was excited to share both the fun and the physical benefits of the sport.

“Pickleball is fun, and if you play doubles, it is better on your knees,” Bryan said, referencing the lower-impact nature of the sport compared to tennis or basketball.

For many of the students, the event was a chance to try something new while also taking a step toward a healthier lifestyle. They said the balance and ease of play are appealing.

NE student Zander Grijulva, who joined the event with a few friends, said pickleball has potential to support both physical and mental wellness.

“Pickleball is a great learning opportunity for a great health activity,” Grijulva said. NE student Aaron McGrue pointed out that the accessibility of the sport is part of its appeal.

Unlike some sports that require intense training or prior experience, pickleball allows players to jump in with minimal instruction.

“Pickleball is competitive without hard work,” McGrue said. “I recommend it, and it is for everyone, all ages.”

During the event, students paired off in doubles matches, rotated courts and cheered each other on during longer rallies. Some brought their own paddles, while others borrowed equipment provided by the college.

As the event continued into the afternoon, the unexpected happened: a swarm of honey bees flew over the tennis courts, sending students and staff ducking for cover. The moment caused a temporary pause in play and some nervous laughter, but no one was stung and play resumed shortly after the swarm moved on.

Waylan Shinn, a NE student who often plays with his family, said pickleball inspires competitive spirits.

“It gets you out of the house,” Shinn said. “My dad beats me when playing pickleball.”

Organizers said they hope to continue offering pickleball events in the future as interest in the sport grows.

Nationally, pickleball has seen a surge in popularity, with millions of players now participating across the U.S., according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.