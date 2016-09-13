Hispanic Heritage •CALENDAR•

Sept. 15 South Campus will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month 12:30-2 p.m. in the SSTU dining hall. Students are invited to stop by and learn about the campus’ plans for the month. Free food and live performances will be featured as well. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-4154.

Sept. 15 El Legado de Nuestra Herencia (The Legacy of Our Lives) celebration will be 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the SE ballroom. The event will include music, a student panel, guest speakers and food. For more information, contact student services at 817-515-3595.

Sept. 15-Oct. 15 NW Campus’ Latino Poster Project will feature posters from students, faculty, staff and alumni around campus. The posters will highlight the meaning of being Latino. For more information, contact NW student activities at 817-515-7795.

Sept. 15-Oct. 15 Research on Hispanic scholars by NE counselors Lilian Mabry and James Varnado will be displayed on monitors throughout NE Campus. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Sept. 15-Oct. 15 Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942-1965, a poster exhibition, will be on display in the SE library (ESED 1200) all day. The exhibit is administered by the Smithsonian Latino Center.

Sept. 15-Oct. 15 Flags from 22 countries will be on display in various NE locations to honor those Hispanic/Latino countries. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Sept. 19 South Campus will host Hispanic Heritage Month: Music Monday all day in the Student Center. Students can hear music from Latin America. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-4045.

Sept. 19-Oct. 17 NE will host a photo gallery in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). Photography associate professor Patricia Richards brings photographs from Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands. Visitors can see pictures from some of the most beautiful and exotic places on earth. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Sept. 20 English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel presents By Any Other Name 12:30-1:30 p.m. Center Corner (NSTU 1615A) on NE. This presentation explores what it means to have dual heritage and a name no one can pronounce. Food and drinks will be provided. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Sept. 20-21 Hispanic Heritage Month: Untold Stories will be 1-4 p.m. in the SE library (ESED 1200). TCC faculty, staff and community members will share their life stories. Refreshments will be included. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-3595.

Sept. 21 TR student activities will travel to Hot Latin Jazz Vibes by the Dana Sudborough Latin Jazz Quartet starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Worth Central Library. A field trip form is required and can be found at the Idea Store. Students can sign up at http://tccd.student-hub.com/events/index. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11 Join NE student activities in College Hall (NCAB 1111) for Cine Latino. Films highlighting the success of Hispanics including McFarland, Stand and Deliver and Cesar Chavez will be shown throughout the day. Snacks and drinks will be provided. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Sept. 21 South Campus student activities will host a game of Loteria! 1-2 p.m. in the SSTU dining hall. Loteria, described as Mexican bingo, will be held for students to play. Contact student activities at 817-515-4154 for more information.

Sept. 23 TR Campus will sponsor a visit to Los Monologos de la Vagina starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts. Students can hear monologues about female empowerment. A field trip form is required and can be found at the Idea Store. Interested students can sign up at http://tccd.student-hub.com/events/index. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Sept. 26 Former Cuban Ambassador Carlos Alzugaray will visit NE Campus to speak about the recent changes in U.S.-Cuban relations 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Center Corner. Food and drinks will be provided. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Sept. 26-Oct. 15 NW student activities will sponsor an Hispanic heritage writing contest. Students can submit essays, poems or skits on “What it means to be Latino.” Student activities will have rules and instructions on submitting the contest pieces. Entries are due Oct. 5. Contact student activities at 817-515-7795 for more information.

Sept. 27 TR student activities will host Mariachi Real de Alvarez 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Cafe. Students can listen to the sounds of mariachi as they eat and study. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Sept. 27 South Campus will hold Charlar con Cafe 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the SSTU Living Room. Students can relax and chat over coffee and Mexican sweetbread. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-4154.

Sept. 27 TR student activities will host Library on the Loose 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Riverfront Cafe. The mobile library will have books and videos celebrating Hispanic heritage available for checkout. For more information, contact TR student activities at 817-515-1206.

Sept. 29 Spanish assistant professor Ivan Mino will present Ecuador: Land of Contrasts 10-11:20 a.m. in the SE library (ESED 1200). Students will learn about the ecology and culture of Ecuador. For more information, contact SE student activities at 817-515-3595.

Oct. 3 South Campus will host Pintando con un Artista 3-4:30 p.m. in the SSTU Texas Room. Students are invited to stop by and learn basic painting and design skills with the direction of South fine arts adjunct instructor Martin Molina. For more information, contact South student activities at 817-515-4154.

Oct. 3 TR student activities will host El Peso Hero 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Tahita Fulkerson Library. Students are encouraged to drop by and hear the tales of social justice as represented in the comic book El Peso Hero. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Oct. 5 SE student organizations will hold the Kermes fundraising event in the main commons 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Funds will be contributed to a community organization. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-3595.

Oct. 5 TR student activities will host Noche de Salsa 5:30-7 p.m. in the TR Plaza. Students will be treated to salsa dancing lessons for free. Contact student activities at 817-515-1206 for more information.

Oct. 5 NE Campus will hold a Community Leader Panel – Nuestros Historias 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Center Corner. Community, civic and business leaders from Tarrant County will share their personal stories on how they achieved success in their lives. Food and drinks will be provided. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Oct. 12 South Campus will host a Blue Zone cooking demonstration starting at 11:30 a.m. in the SSTU Forum Room. Students will learn how to prepare a Hispanic dish from a Blue Zone-certified chef. Contact student activities at 817-515-4154 for more information.

Oct. 12 Homenaje a Nuestra Herencia, a SE tribute, will take place 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the ballroom. The event includes artistic presentations and refreshments. Although entry is free, activities will cost. For more information, contact student services at 817-515-3595.

Oct. 13 TR student activities will host a talk with John Hernandez noon-1 p.m. in the Tahita Fulkerson Library. Hernandez, CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will speak with students about his journey and experience as a businessman and entrepreneur. For more details, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Oct. 13 South Campus will host Success of Nuestra Gente 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the SSTU Living Room. Students can hear about the success of peers, TCC faculty and community leaders. Contact student activities at 817-515-4154 for more information.

Oct. 20 All campuses will join for Abrazando al Exito 6-8 p.m. in the Action A Suite on TR. The event is themed as “Los Caminos de Nuestros Suenos” and will include a student summit, networking sessions and guest speakers. Keynote speaker will be comedian Shayla Rivera. This will be the district’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information, contact student activities on any campus: TR, 817-515-1206; SE, 817-515-3595; South, 817-515-4154; NW, 817-515-7795; NE, 817-515-6644.