South police, students will join together for cookout

By Hannah Lathen

South’s student activities will host Cookout with the Cops, an event to bring students and the TCC Police Department together Oct. 6.

Student development associate Ana Garcia says this event will celebrate the police officers as well as introduce them to the campus.

“We just really wanted to have an event where we honor everything that they do,” she said. “It’s to help build a relationship with the students, faculty and staff with our police department.”

Police officers will serve the food, and students will have opportunities to meet and talk with them.

Garcia said this is the third time the event has been held because it has been well-received by the students and officers.

Each year, student activities and the police department join to make this event happen.

“We work with our police department,” she said. “Lt. [Gregory] Bowen, he’s our main contact. He helps us with bringing other departments here. “

The cookout is at 1 p.m. on the SSTU patio. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.