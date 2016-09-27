NW to hold skills workshop on self-preparation for work

By Dylan Venglar

All employers want specific skills from their employees, but students may not know what they are.

NW Campus will sponsor a presentation Oct. 4 detailing how students can better market themselves and their education even if undecided toward a future career.

NW student development coordinator Thomas Nguyen will discuss facets of college life and studies that can translate to careers even if the student isn’t aware of it.

“You’re learning valuable marketable skills in the classroom that you may not even know you’re learning,” event coordinator Tracy Williams said about the presentation’s purpose and intent.

Nguyen has given presentations for over a year with many of the topics focusing around targeted resumes, career assessment, social media and other career-related topics. He makes at least a couple of presentations on these topics per semester.

Picking a Career Pathway for Undecided Students will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. in WSTU 1406.