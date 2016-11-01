Viewpoint – Unfavorable faces shouldn’t stop anyone from voting

By Hannah Lathen/ campus editor

If there is one thing that most Americans have agreed on this year, it is that the presidential candidates suck.

Time and time again, I have heard from many people that they are against all of the candidates, more particularly the infamous Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

It is not an odd thing to dislike the candidates. We have four people out of 324 million running for one position.

It’s bound to happen.

However, choosing not to vote because of the candidates is not doing any good nor is it helping anyone.

I find it astonishing to see how many people are not going to vote because of the presidential candidates. It may be hard to make a choice, but life is going to throw all kinds of hard choices our way, and we still need to make them.

Democracy never promised us perfection, and it is time to stop whining and come to a decision.

Guess what?

Regardless of how people feel about the candidates, one is still going to win. Either Trump or Clinton will be the 45th president.

Americans need to realize they still have a voice, and they need to use it.

The government needs to know that citizens are present and active in making decisions for their future.

Newsflash: The presidential seat is not the only race on the ballot.

A number of members of Congress will play a huge part in what will actually come to pass. These are the people who will approve or disapprove what the president will do. That vote is as important or more so than one for the president.

Not only that, but the Tarrant County ballot will include the races for state officials as well as constable, district judges, sheriff and county commissioner.

People fought so we could go and vote on Election Day. It might feel as though we have been cheated out of a stable election, but having the right to vote is a privilege. Take advantage.

Believe it or not, in many parts of the world, people cannot choose their leaders.

Come Election Day, do not let Trump’s and Clinton’s faces deter you from the voting booth.

You have a right to vote, and you need to use it.