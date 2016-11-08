Viewpoint- Authors: Embrace benefits of NaNoWriMo

By Colt Taylor/ campus editor

National Novel Writing Month is in full swing, and authors everywhere are working toward the 50,000-word finish line.

This month is time for honing the craft of writing with a clear goal and support from those with similar interests.

This month provides a level of freedom to simply write, holding to no standards but one’s own and, of course, the lofty goal of 50,000 words.

This is a chance to step outside the comfort zone and write in a genre one might never had considered before.

For participants choosing writing as a career, this month can be used to focus on creating a highly descriptive piece, focusing on character flaws and development, or just crafting a flowing plot.

Some writers may be writing for publication, which also makes NaNoWri- Mo an excellent time to practice.

A 50,000-word novel is perfectly acceptable to self-publish on Amazon.

A novel this size would even be enough to seek out an agent or submit to a publisher if one wishes to go the traditional route.

Whether writing for practice or publication, the support garnered from other NaNoWriMo writers can build confidence in one’s own work.

Constructive criticism can go a long way in helping authors find their voices and polish their talents.

Criticism is the whetstone of the pen, or in this case of the keyboard, grinding out imperfections and sharpening talent to one’s peak.

Some claim to be their own worst critic, but an outside eye can notice things the author cannot.

They may realize what the author considers a major flaw to be a minor one at worst.

Practice is the name of the game this November, and it’s never too late to start.

Late is always better than never.