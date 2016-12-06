Letters to the editor

Some people are terrified by the election results.

If you are not scared, please take time to find out why some are. Learn about their concerns. Keep an open mind and heart.

If you are scared, self-care is essential. Keep up your hygiene, take your meds, get rest, hydrate. Program crisis numbers into your phone. Take time alone when you need. Reach out to people who support you. Find new people if need be — we’re out there. Study. Laugh. Cry. Grieve. It’s OK to be angry. Stand up for yourself and others when you can. Be kind to yourself. Be careful. Breathe. Reject disrespect toward your experiences, your history or your existence. Your concerns are valid. You are valued. You are enough. We need you here.

Caring for myself is not self-indulgence. It is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare. — Audre Lorde

Crimson Hite

NE SAR instructional assistant

Is anyone else tired of the overwrought adjectives used by “reporters” to describe their anguish and those of their followers who were tricked into believing that Clinton would win by a landslide, so much so, that they stayed away from the voting booth and then had to protest after the fact instead of voting when they had the chance.

I have begun to see the media as another branch of the federal government, seeking to mislead and confuse, making the news instead of reporting it. They were so busy telling everyone who was going to win that they stopped paying attention.

Now, it is all doom and gloom, and those who wanted positive change are focused on immature and violent behavior that serves little purpose. I do not know if I am more “shocked” by the outcome of the election, the actions of the losing candidate’s followers or the FILTHY SIGN IN THE PICTURE ON THE FRONT PAGE OF YOUR NEWSPAPER, THE COLLEGIAN.

Would you have printed it if it was in English?

Tom Smith

NE student