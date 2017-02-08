Seminar talks about love, relationships

By Brittnee Junkersfeld

SE speech instructor Rebekah Pointer-Adderley will address different aspects of love within relationships at a workshop, A Love Affair, Feb. 14.

A guest speaker will begin first by briefly presenting the ability to express and identify each love language.

“The information will be geared toward students’ personal relationships, friendships, platonic relationships, etc.,” Pointer-Adderley said.

Attendees will participate in break-through exercises to become familiar with the topic of relationships and one another. Tables will be set up for guests to rotate throughout the workshop to meet others and talk about relationships. They will gain knowledge and experience in initiating and managing conversation and accepting each aspect of love language, Pointer-Adderly said.

The presentation will be held 1-2:30 p.m. in SE’s North Ballroom. Complimentary brownies, cookies and soft drinks will be served.