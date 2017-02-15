Students to plan career, life paths over pizza slices

February 15, 2017, News February 15, 2017 maniv lamichhane

By Tags Tagliaferro

Planning and pizza is the game plan for students Feb. 21 in the South Campus Pizza and a Plan activity.

Monica Miranda, South career and employee services coordinator, will lead a group of students step by step to make their career goals a reality using each individual student’s MyPlan results.

“We will provide one-on-one, in-depth overviews of the students’ career paths,” she said.

Not only will it be a chance to learn more about the path ahead of them, but lunch will also be provided.

Pizza and a Plan will take place noon-1:30 p.m. in career services (SSTU 1102A). To attend, students must RSVP by calling 817-515-4551 or email monica.miranda@tccd.edu.

