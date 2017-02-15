Students to plan career, life paths over pizza slices

By Tags Tagliaferro

Planning and pizza is the game plan for students Feb. 21 in the South Campus Pizza and a Plan activity.

Monica Miranda, South career and employee services coordinator, will lead a group of students step by step to make their career goals a reality using each individual student’s MyPlan results.

“We will provide one-on-one, in-depth overviews of the students’ career paths,” she said.

Not only will it be a chance to learn more about the path ahead of them, but lunch will also be provided.

Pizza and a Plan will take place noon-1:30 p.m. in career services (SSTU 1102A). To attend, students must RSVP by calling 817-515-4551 or email monica.miranda@tccd.edu.