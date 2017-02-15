TCC veterans talk over tacos

By Jason Middlebrooks/ south news editor

Veterans counselor Valerie Groll held a Taco Tuesday meet and greet for military veteran TCC students.

The Feb. 7 event, which brought a few veterans along with a couple of dependents, provided them the chance to have their questions regarding their benefits answered in a more interpersonal environment.

“The idea of Taco Tuesday is for vets just to come meet each other and ask questions that they may not have the chance to ask,” Groll said.

Different programs regarding resorts, education and trades were discussed. The veterans’ and dependents’ biggest question was if they had any options once their G.I. Bill ran out. Many of them are seeking a transfer to four-year universities without losing their tuition benefits. The G.I. Bill will cover only a portion of a veterans’ tuition, so those wanting to transfer may not have enough to finish out their college career.

Student and veteran Jose Vasquez told the other veterans about Texas Christian University’s veterans program.

“When you get there, they have stuff,” Vasquez said. “They don’t want you to do only five out of six semesters because you ran out of money. They will switch you over to another scholarship. They have options.”

Groll was surprised that family members of veterans came to the session. She explained her goals for next year in creating programs for dependents.

“I would like to see what support we can offer for dependents, for children and spouses of significant others in the military,” Groll said. “We are used to a different lifestyle. When our husbands or significant others separate from the military, we do too.”

Spouses often do not have the opportunity to settle in and finish their school or work career, having to change schools and their majors often, Groll said. Her goal is to develop a network where veterans and dependents can support each other.

Yolanda Bell, a business/finance major, attended to seek information on programs for her husband and an expiring G.I. Bill.

“I like the idea of a meet and greet because for information on the G.I. Bill or grants for veterans, the financial aid department can’t help you,” Bell said. “They only have information on FAFSA. Valerie helped us out a lot, and I am forever thankful.”

The next veterans event will be Throwback Thursday in March. For more information regarding South veteran events or other veteran benefits, call Groll at 817-515-4849.