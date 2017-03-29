Student play wins at festival

By Tags Tagliaferro/ reporter

In the face of bigger, prestigious four-year universities, a SE Campus student production won the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival held March 1-4.

The playwright, 19-year-old student Carlos Romero, was chosen to attend the Kennedy Center Playwriting Intensive in Washington, D.C., and received a standing ovation when it was announced.

Only three students in the nation were chosen, and he will be mentored by professional playwrights and have his play performed by professional actors.

SE’s theater program won five awards in total. At the regional level, it won a Commendation for Invited Production and a Commendation for Support of New Works, and Romero received his invitation to the Playwriting Intensive this June.

At the national level, the festival awarded MetAMORfosis, the production written by Romero, Distinguished Production of a New or Devised Work (one of four plays in the nation to be recognized) and Distinguished Director of a New or Devised Work: continuing education instructor Megan Haratine, director of MetAMORfosis.

“It was really shocking,” Haratine said about the awards. “It was such a low-budget production with two actors and a stage. Carlos and I collaborated, and our combined love for telling a story resulted in us working well together.”

Haratine said simplicity works.

“Theater doesn’t have to be flashy,” she said. “You can impact people with the bare minimum.”

Although pleased with her recognition, Haratine said it was more than winning.

“I was happy that it impacted so many people,” she said. “It was fun to be able to infuse creative elements out of something so relevant.”

She also gave credit to Romero.

“This was Carlos’ story,” she said. “I simply helped put it together.”

SE liberal arts dean Jerry Coats said Haratine has worked on this project for a year.

“She took a raw, 10-minute play and helped turn it into a gem of dramatic literature,” he said.

Associate professors Pert Durapau and Angela Inman were also vital parts of the production’s success, Coats said.

“I’m very thankful to work with teachers like Pert and Angela who give their time and talents to such events,” he said.

The student crew of MetAMORfosis includes stage manager Jourdan Blanco, soundboard operator Stacy Okafor, lightboard operator Tomas Moquete and production and touring crew members Ekemma Mba, Lasean Galloway and Shelby Griffin.