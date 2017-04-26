Making TCC great again?

-
Under Trump, new policies threaten groups of TCC students
Restroom controversy closes doors
By Hannah Lathen/ managing editor
For NE student Ollie Tausch, his weekdays include waking up and feeding his dog and cats. He later goes to his part-time job and then comes home, does homework and goes to bed. Continue reading →
Travel ban puts strain on students
By Jason Middlebrooks/ south news editor
SE Muslim Student Association president Nashat “Nash” Qashou is a normal 20-year-old marketing student who wishes to open his own agency one day. When he is not going to school or studying, he spends time with his friends and family. Continue reading →
Deportation threat scares immigrants
By Isabelle Zhu/ reporter
Mary, a NE student, woke up at 5 a.m. She held her back, got off the bed and walked to the kitchen. She put strawberries, a banana and Greek yogurt in the blender to make a smoothie and then made pancakes for her husband, Jose. After breakfast, she cleaned up the table.
Women face health care defunding
By Katelyn Needham/ editor-in-chief
NE student Hannah Israel takes four classes at TCC 9 a.m.-7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday and works at Chili’s on Monday and Friday. Continue reading →