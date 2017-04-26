Making TCC great again?

April 26, 2017, News April 26, 2017April 28, 2017 maniv lamichhane

  • Under Trump, new policies threaten groups of TCC students

    Restroom controversy closes doors

    By Hannah Lathen/ managing editor

    Restroom policies are subject to change through federal and state plans.
    Peter Matthews/The Collegian

    Travel ban puts strain on students

    By Jason Middlebrooks/ south news editor

    South student Shames Alaesa said Trump’s ideals harm Muslim culture.
    Jason Middlebrooks/The Collegian

    Deportation threat scares immigrants

    By Isabelle Zhu/ reporter

    Mary, a NE student, woke up at 5 a.m. She held her back, got off the bed and walked to the kitchen. She put strawberries, a banana and Greek yogurt in the blender to make a smoothie and then made pancakes for her husband, Jose. After breakfast, she cleaned up the table.

    Student Mary and her husband Jose anticipate the arrival of their baby. Jose is an undocumented immigrant, and they live every day in fear that he will be deported back to Mexico.
    Peter Matthews/The Collegian

    Women face health care defunding

    By Katelyn Needham/ editor-in-chief

    Women’s access to health care is threatened by Trump’s proposals.
    Suzann Clay/The Collegian

