Students lend hands to Habitat for Humanity

By Jason Middlebrooks

South Campus students volunteered their time April 28 to help build a home for a family in need.

Forty-four students lent their hands to Trinity Habitat for Humanity to build a home on East Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth.

“It’s a great way for us to give back to the community,” South student development services director Jared Cobb said. “As a community college, I think we need to do more outreach to going into the community instead of the community coming to us.”

Cobb, who has been working with Habitat for Humanity for eight years, said the Magnolia home is the fourth build for the campus.

“The volunteers are given tools and taught on-site,” said volunteer coordinator Mark Rummel. “Everyone is welcome to volunteer.”

Rummel says Trinity Habitat for Humanity has been working with Cobb since his tenure at Texas Christian University, and they have been working with TCC for “just under a year.”

Students have worked on projects throughout Fort Worth. Rummel says the home starts out as a slab, and all the exterior work is done within 12 days. Trinity Habitat for Humanity hires contractors to finish the house.

“We’re grateful for the partnership with TCC,” Rummel said. “They have been coming out here a lot to help us build. They have been a great part of making the home affordable.”

Cobb says the volunteer work is a “great way for students to connect with the community.”

South student Osmen Abdullahi also gained other benefits.

“You definitely learn teamwork,” Abdullahi said. “Everybody has to work together to get the house ready.”

For more information on volunteering, contact Rummel at 817-926-9219 or mark.rummel@trinityhabitat.org.