By Kathryn Kelman/editor-in-chief

TR Campus was recognized by Military Times as one of the best places for veterans to pursue a college education.

The publication ranked the campus as the nation’s No. 2 public two-year higher education institution.

“Tarrant County College Trinity [River] is proud to be recognized as one of the top two-year education institutions,” TR president Sean Madison said. “As a veteran-friendly campus, we serve hundreds of veterans each semester, offering quality support and services to help them succeed academically and professionally.”

The ranking is based on Military Times’ annual comprehensive school assessment of veteran and military student services and academic achievement rates.

This fall, TCC’s six-campus district had 2,500 veterans accessing education benefits, with 304 of them attending TR, according to a TCC press release.

TCC’s ranking represents an impressive distinction for the college, according to Military Times.

The publication’s annual survey asks colleges and universities to document an array of services, special rules, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties and to describe many aspects of veteran culture on campus. Military Times also factors in data from the Veterans Affairs and Defense departments.

“Of the hundreds of schools that applied, fewer than half received the Military Times Best: Colleges designation this year,” said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. “For the past eight years, we’ve seen colleges and universities consistently increasing their resources, revising their policies and improving their academic outcomes for military and veteran students. The Military Times’ Best: Colleges rankings showcase the very best of these efforts.”

TR veterans counselor Kevin Curry, who helps run TR’s Vet Success Center, said the recognition was due to the campus offering individualized services to veterans as well as the campus’ service-oriented environment and veteran engagement activities and programming.

“Vet Success Center staff and the veteran campus champions at TR attempt with every interaction every day to make every veteran feel noticed and revered,” Curry said. “Veterans are asked routinely if they need anything, and staff are proactive to see their needs when they are reluctant to admit it. We call this ‘vigilant compassion’ in the Vet Success Center.”

The center provides a one-stop place for services veterans need, he said. It offers comprehensive explanations and VA benefits enrollment. The staff also completes a staff and peer orientation to acclimate veterans to the college and to TR’s services.

“Our center provided a survey and testing to discern what each need each veteran has,” Curry said. “The Vet Success Center and Student Veteran Association additionally provides a varied menu of service projects and advocacy activities to afford students to feel a sense of mission accomplishment.”

Most importantly, Curry said, the center provides a homey, comfortable lounge where veterans can feel part of a supportive community of peers.

TCC supports veterans and the military, which makes it a good place for veterans to pursue a degree, Curry said.

“This honor is confirmation to the administration, faculty, staff and campus veteran champions that their tireless work to create a special environment for veterans was noticed,” he said. “This award truly is a campus award as the Military Times highlighted the uniquely positive, supportive environment the campus provided for veterans.”