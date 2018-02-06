By Jamil Oakford/managing editor

Language labs give students multiple resources

Language labs offer students options for learning and understanding a foreign language for the cost of TCC tuition.

At four of the five campuses, language labs are available to help students with supplementary materials for any language they are taking. They also offer direct contact with others who speak the language fluently.

These language tutors are effective for those struggling with their foreign language requirements, SE instructional associate Anel Herrera said.

“I’ve seen this help students pass a class that they were failing,” she said.

Herrera, a Spanish tutor, said the help can move a student forward with class assignments.

“Like now, I have little handouts in front of me that I give to students who are struggling with a certain aspect or concept,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s just getting past what they need to do.”

NE academic learning center interim manager Elizabeth Parrish said the language lab tries to have tutors available in the morning, afternoon and evening for French, Spanish and German students.

“With Spanish tutors, we have more coverage than French or German,” she said.

NW instructional associate Melanie Mendez said tutoring is a valuable resource at no cost.

“It costs a lot of money to be tutored outside of the college, especially for specialized languages,” she said.

Working with tutors can help with more than just basic assignments or major projects, Parrish said.

“All of those tutors are native speakers,” she said. “They know the conversational version of the language and can help with pronunciation and explanation for different words or grammar rules.”

Peer tutors are also available to help if instructional associates are busy. NW’s language lab has one peer tutor, and SE has two.

Along with free tutoring, students can also take care of some of their grade requirements through events hosted by the language lab.

“Part of their Spanish grade is to attend a cultural workshop,” Mendez said. “In March, we’ll have two workshops on the history of women in the Mexican Civil War, things like that.”

The language labs on South, SE, NE and NW are open Monday-Saturday at various times and have electronic and physical materials to help students with foreign languages.

TCC Campus Language Labs

NW World Language Lab, WFAB 2615, 817-515-7627

NE Language Acquisition Center, NACB 1114, 817-515-6901

South Language Acquisition Center, SCLC 0123, 817-515-4527

SE World Language Lab, ESEE 2141, 817-515-4527