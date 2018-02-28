Poet, playwright to address needs of first-generation college students

by Luke Newby/reporter

Poet and playwright Brenton Jackson will address the needs of first-generation college students in a presentation 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 21 in WCTS 1133 on NW Campus.

The problems first-generation college students face are often unique, Jackson said.

“Some of the problems that first-generation college students face are lack of information about the college process and experience in general, putting too much pressure on themselves to succeed, lack of support or understanding from family members who have not attended college, and lack of awareness that there are resources here on campus to assist with all of that,” he said.

Jackson will provide strategies for first-generation students to overcome some of these issues and succeed while they are in college.

A light lunch will be provided.