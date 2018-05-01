This schedule is for all campuses.

NOTE: Due to potential conflicts with lab finals on the first day of the final assessment period, faculty will work with their department chair and dean to schedule their final lab assessment on a day and a time approved by the department chair and dean.

THURSDAY, MAY 3

6:30-9 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 6:30 and 7:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.-noon All TTH classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

12:30-3 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

3:30-6 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 3:30 p.m.

6:30-9 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 6:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m.-midnight All TTH classes that begin at 7:30 and 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 4, SATURDAY, MAY 5 and SUNDAY, MAY 6

All Friday-only, Saturday-only and Sunday-only classes meet at regular class times and locations on the last day of the term with the final assessment of 150 minutes administered during that time frame.

MONDAY, MAY 7

6:30-9 a.m. All MW classes that begin at 6:30 and 7:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.-noon All MW classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

12:30-3 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

3:30-6 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 3:30 p.m.

6:30-9 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 6:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m.-midnight All MW classes that begin at 9:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

8-10:30 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 8 and 8:30 a.m.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 10:30 and 11 a.m.

2-4:30 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.

5-7:30 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 4:30 and 5 p.m.

8-10:30 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

8-10:30 a.m All MW classes that begin at 8 and 8:30 a.m.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 10:30 and 11 a.m.

2-4:30 p.m All MW classes that begin at 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.

5-7:30 p.m All MW classes that begin at 4:30 and 5 p.m.

8-10:30 p.m All MW classes that begin at 7:30 and 8 p.m.

EIGHT-WEEK SECTIONS

2ND EIGHT-WEEK SECTION

Classes meet the first meeting of the last week with the 150-minute final during the last class meeting.