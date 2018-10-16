Registration for spring semester begins

By Kathryn Kelman/editor-in-chief

Priority registration for the spring semester opened Oct. 15.

Students who have completed 55 credit hours qualify for priority registration, and all students regardless of number of credit hours completed, can register starting Oct. 22, said South counseling director Ticily Medley.

The deadline to register for courses is Jan. 7, and spring classes will start Jan. 14.

“Advising and business services blocks must be cleared before registration will be allowed for the next semester,” she said.

She also recommended students meet with an adviser before registering to ensure students stay on their academic path and to receive guidance that will help them complete their degree or certificate requirement in a timely manner.

“Appointments with advisers on a physical campus can be booked online through WebAdvisor until Nov. 15,” Medley said, adding that same-day appointment availability varies by campus.

Online advisers are available 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and 5-10 p.m. Sunday. Students can schedule appointments by emailing onlineadvising@tccd.edu, but they have to include their Colleague ID number in the email, she said.

Although the spring semester usually has fewer students, it’s important to enroll early to get the schedule that best fits one’s needs, NE academic adviser Martin Pham said.

“As registration comes closer to the end, there are less classes to choose from,” Pham said. “If you wait, you may not get the best schedule.”

Payment for classes isn’t due until Dec. 6, and students can still apply for financial aid even if they didn’t apply for it for the fall, he said.

For those considering taking off a semester, academic affairs director Wendy Jasper said it is important for students to return in the spring because of the continuity offered in particular disciplines and programs.

It is always a good idea to pick up where students left off, she added.

Students should read course catalogs early, make plans, follow the calendar, see advisers and work with program coordinators, Jasper said.

“Spring is a time of new starts for many students. Sometimes, it is because they graduated from high school early and want to get the best seats,” she said. “There may or may not be limited offerings in some course disciplines and early enrollment will allow a student a better opportunity to get in the class he or she wants to join.”