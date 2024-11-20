Serving the Tarrant County College District

NW Aviation student Savannah Lejeune pilots a Redbird flight simulation, to practice taking off and landing an airplane.
Finding purpose, taking flight
Chief financial officer Pamela Anglin addresses the board during the November board meeting.
Board supports spring semester improvements
SE Campus culinary coordinator and instructor Katrina Warner helps SE student Gabriel Ortiz with placing a rack of lamb into a pot to cook for his assignment.
Feeding minds: Longtime culinary instructor wins national award
During the parade veterans drove classic cars, Tarrant County school bands performing and other service members, all honoring veterans.
Fort Worth celebrates Veterans Day
TR student Joyce Abell practices her sign language by interpreting William Meadow’s presentation about historical communication methods in the military.
Speaker preserves legacy of WWII code talkers
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed has a tense conversation with Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East.)
‘Heretic’ brings new life to religious horror
Comic
Comic
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
TJ Favela/The Collegian
We can change Thanksgiving traditions
Markus Spiske | Unsplash
My film camera is cooler than your fancy iPhone
Courtesy: Unsplash
Research plastic surgery before facing possible reprocussions
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
Pop-punk band State Champs released their fifth album this year. From left to right: Tony Diaz, Ryan Scott Graham, Derek DiScanio and Tyler Szalkowski.
State Champs meets ‘State Champs’ self-titled
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Board supports spring semester improvements

FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief
November 20, 2024
Alex Hoben
Chief financial officer Pamela Anglin addresses the board during the November board meeting.

The construction plans for NW, NE, South and SE campuses are all underway, and students can expect to get more greens in their diet with new salad bars being built.

The board approved an amendment of $105,320 to the food service construction contract at its Nov. 14 meeting.

The additional funds will be used for front of house renovations, including a fresh salad bar and serving line, at all four campuses.

“It was initially designed for something like a Subway delivery, and today our plan is to offer hot food and a salad bar at each campus,” Anglin said.

Chief Financial Officer Pamela Anglin also requested an amendment to NW Campus construction plans to facilitate changes for NW02 and NW03, including food service improvements and design changes to the bookstore and new copy center.

The upgrades include adding 6G wireless access points. It also includes some redesign for security cameras. These cameras will be 360-degree cameras.

Additional construction changes include addressing accessibility issues in the fire training center in NW11 that was originally renovated in 2021. It didn’t meet the Texas accessibility standards due to the main ramp slope being more steep than standard.

“There are also accessibility issues with some of the parking spaces and striping,” Anglin said.

The board approved the contract to remove and replace the old ramp and the concrete work needed in the parking lot for $150,895.39.

Other ongoing construction projects around the district include the South Campus SHPE building’s 60-year-old gym flooring, which needs to be replaced due to a leaking roof. The board approved the motion for $348,700.

“Our first job was to replace our roof on the building, and that was done and completed this past year, and now we’re ready to replace the floor,” Anglin said. “The floor would be completely replaced with Northern maple hardwood.”

Anglin also presented the district financial report for Oct. 31, which shows an expenditure of $91,456,501, and the revenue is $74,582,811.

