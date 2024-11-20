Board supports spring semester improvements

The construction plans for NW, NE, South and SE campuses are all underway, and students can expect to get more greens in their diet with new salad bars being built.

The board approved an amendment of $105,320 to the food service construction contract at its Nov. 14 meeting.

The additional funds will be used for front of house renovations, including a fresh salad bar and serving line, at all four campuses.

“It was initially designed for something like a Subway delivery, and today our plan is to offer hot food and a salad bar at each campus,” Anglin said.

Chief Financial Officer Pamela Anglin also requested an amendment to NW Campus construction plans to facilitate changes for NW02 and NW03, including food service improvements and design changes to the bookstore and new copy center.

The upgrades include adding 6G wireless access points. It also includes some redesign for security cameras. These cameras will be 360-degree cameras.

Additional construction changes include addressing accessibility issues in the fire training center in NW11 that was originally renovated in 2021. It didn’t meet the Texas accessibility standards due to the main ramp slope being more steep than standard.

“There are also accessibility issues with some of the parking spaces and striping,” Anglin said.

The board approved the contract to remove and replace the old ramp and the concrete work needed in the parking lot for $150,895.39.

Other ongoing construction projects around the district include the South Campus SHPE building’s 60-year-old gym flooring, which needs to be replaced due to a leaking roof. The board approved the motion for $348,700.

“Our first job was to replace our roof on the building, and that was done and completed this past year, and now we’re ready to replace the floor,” Anglin said. “The floor would be completely replaced with Northern maple hardwood.”

Anglin also presented the district financial report for Oct. 31, which shows an expenditure of $91,456,501, and the revenue is $74,582,811.