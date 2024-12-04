International STEM Day Panel talks career opportunities

When it comes to choosing a STEM career, it’s important to be flexible and adaptable, said former TCC student Joshua O’Neal.

O’Neal, along with three other speakers, led a panel for International STEM Appreciation Day on Nov. 6 on NE Campus. All the speakers work in science, technology, engineering and math fields. They spoke of their experiences and pathways to get to where they are now while providing students with advice.

Panelist Johnny Serrano, also a former TCC student, is the senior director of network security and edge computing at Acumera. He works with retail businesses like Walmart and Chick-fil-A to help build their customer experience.

Serrano started in law and finally found a passion in information technology. He talked about how important it is to find a passion and pursue that as a job opportunity.

“When you have that as a career, it’s not a job you show up to every day,” Serrano said. “It’s something you’re excited about doing, and it’s not a chore.”

Beatriz Renner is a quality control analyst for Alcon, where she works as a chemist and performs analysis on eye drops, which is what Alcon mainly produces.

Renner knew all along that she wanted to go into the STEM field, but she started as a pre-med major before she decided on chemistry.

“I was lucky enough to get an internship, an industry internship, and that really helped me to get to where I am today,” Renner said.

NE student Claudine Leaea is working towards a biology degree in hopes of becoming an optometrist or a chemistry teacher.

“I’ve always loved science, especially at a young age,” Leaea said. “I’ve always had a curiosity about the eyes, especially going to eye exams. I always thought it was so cool.”

Cristina Meza works as an investment management consultant and helps clients manage their financial plans and portfolios. She is only the second person in her family to obtain a degree and found it important to learn for the sake of her family.

“When I started learning about the financial system and how credit cards work, I saw how that greatly affected my family,” Meza said. “It really puts a focus for me to go and say, ‘I can be that person for somebody else.’”