NE panel provides advice for impressing employers

By Raegan Scharfetter

Passion and professionalism are two things needed to get hired by an employer, speakers told NE students Oct. 27.

Four career service representatives answered students’ questions and emphasized the importance of knowing what employers want.

“Make sure that you really are applying not only for a job you meet the qualifications for on paper … but that you are also passionate about,” Joel Harrison said.

Harrison, talent acquisition manager for AT&T, shared a personal experience he had while interviewing and emphasized the importance of preparing for interview questions.

Kit Cam, campus relationship manager for Wells Fargo, said “being flexible and staying true to yourself” makes an applicant stand out.

Successful applicants listen and are interested, she said. Employers observe potential.

The focus then turned to interviews and preparation for them. TCC professional development director Cherie Keplinger said students should prepare for open-ended questions as a part of behavioral interviewing. To successfully get through an interview, she advised using the acronym STAR, which she defined as situation, task, action, result.

“This method will help you try to really focus in and target in on your answer,” she said.

Men’s Warehouse regional manager Rodney Cole offered advice on how not to get overlooked or fired. He told the students to have a learner’s attitude and to never be tardy as tardiness is disrespectful.

“You need to be able to be open to new ideas,” he said.

NE fashion marketing student Mitchell Vega said the event answered questions he’s had, and he plans to use the information in his future.