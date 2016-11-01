News Briefs

Delta Psi Omega to hold benefit for NE pantry

By Bethany Narvaez

The NE Delta Psi Omega Drama Club will host a Coffeehouse Nov. 4 to benefit the NE Food Pantry.

The event will feature a variety of fine arts performances by students and faculty, including singers, comedians, dancers and an improv troupe.

Admission to the Coffeehouse is free with a suggested donation.

“For admission for the event, we ask that people bring at least one canned good for the Food Pantry,” Delta Psi Omega vice president Marionette Fly said. “Admission donations will be taken at the concession stand.”

The NE Food Pantry currently needs canned fruits and meats, peanut butter and jelly, rice, diapers and baby wipes.

Concessions will also be available for purchase at the event with all profits benefiting Delta Psi Omega.

The Coffeehouse begins at 6 p.m. in the NE theater (NFAB 1205). For behind-the-scenes details on the event, follow @nedeltapsiomega on Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter.

Advisor to teach students ways to form, maintain support network

By Cicely Sandifer

As a way to help students, academic advisor Brittany Duncan will speak on Nov. 8 about the importance of being resilient and motivated.

Her goal is to teach students about building support networks both inside and outside of college.

“I hope that students will take away information on overcoming obstacles and reaching their goals as well as building the belief that they have the ability to perform in any situation,” she said.

Duncan, a certified counselor, graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2013 with a master’s in counseling.

Prior to that, she graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2009.

In April 2014, Duncan became an academic advisor for NE Campus and has been one ever since.

Duncan would like participation and discussion to be part of her presentation.

“The session will be conducted as both student-to-student and student-to-speaker interaction,” she said.

Her speech, Got Grit???, will take place 6-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room (NBSS 1103) on NE Campus.

Speaker to show benefits of having formal education

By Kristine Collins

To help students and faculty learn more about the importance of a formal education, NW Campus will present a student success session called Exploring the Value of Education.

Jim Sherwood, NW counselor, will address how formal education may benefit individuals and how education systems benefit societies.

“I hope participants would gain some insight into the social institution to which they are investing much of their time and money,” he said.

Sherwood has been working as a TCC counselor for more than 18 years. He focuses particularly on career exploration and assisting students who have fallen into academic or financial aid suspension.

The presentation will be given through PowerPoint, and also sharing one’s personal experiences will be encouraged.

The presentation will take place 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in WCTS 1133 on NW Campus.

NE students to learn value of financial plans

By Bethany Narvaez

A lecture on the importance of financial goal-setting, presented by TG Student Financial Education Program, will be held Nov. 10 on NE Campus.

Financial aid campus specialist Joe Rodriguez will give students instructions on setting specific financial goals and the steps to achieve them in a timely manner. The interactive workshop will also cover how long-term goals can be enhanced and protected by regular savings.

“Whether setting goals to buy a new car, get out of debt or retire, this workshop presents good information about setting financial goals and how to make it happen,” special services coordinator Ronda Isaacs said.

The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room (NBSS 1103). Contact Isaacs for more information at ronda.isaacs@tccd.edu.

Counselor to talk on setting goals, sticking to tasks

By Ivy Claire

Counselor Michele Mastick will present Boundaries and Bonus Points: Set Limits and See Success at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in SACT 1429 on South Campus.

“You want the important things in your life — like your relationships, your school, your health and your mental health — to be things that you’re caring for,” she said.

Prioritizing these “important things” while limiting distractions is essential for achieving balance in all areas of life, Mastick said.

Attendees will understand how choices affect outcomes and learn methods of limiting non-essential activities.

This event is a follow-up to Mastick’s The Balancing Act and is part of the advising and counseling center’s Personal Success Workshops program.