Personality assessment to guide student careers

By Josh Del Rio

The NE Campus career services will present a personality assessment using the MyPlan program Nov. 10.

During this session, students can create a free MyPlan account and complete an interactive personality assessment. Staff will explain the results of the assessment and ways to use the results to search for career options.

Student development associate Vicki McCleery said students should come in expecting the unexpected.

“Abraham Lincoln was maybe introverted, but then look at him. He had to come out of his quietness and speak to all of these people,” she said. “So it teaches you what to work on. No one is 100 percent either extroverted or introverted. The workshop will give tips on how to find that balance.”

With the knowledge gained from the assessment result, students will be shown what kind of famous celebrities or historical figures had the same kind of personality traits.

Knowing that other people share the same traits can make students feel more confident in choosing a career path, and NE career services will provide tools to begin that path.

The event will be held in NSTU 1801A. Registration on the Volunteer Hub is required.