Names & Events

Nov. 9 Get the Job: Using Social Media and Interview Skills will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Success Center (WSTU 1406) on NW Campus. Students can learn how to make the best of social media and refine their interviewing skills. Contact career services at 817-515-7785 for more details.

Nov. 9 TR student success will present Are You Being Held Captive by Your Schedule? Students can learn ways to take more control of their hectic lives 10-11 a.m. in the TRTR Discovery Center (third floor). For more information, contact the student success office at 817-515-1039.

Nov. 9 Tarrant County MHMR will have free, confidential HIV testing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in SSTU 2208 on South Campus. For more information, contact administrative assistant Valerie Peterson at 817-515-4531.

Nov. 9 NE Campus English and sociology department faculty will talk about communication, compassion and caring 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Nov. 9 NW student activities will host Club Talk: Fundraising and Money Management 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in WSTU 2817. Student organizations can learn and discuss ways of raising and managing funds for their clubs.

Nov. 9 The SE transfer center will host the Texas A&M Interest Meeting 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Main Commons.

Nov. 9 HIV and STD testing will be provided by Tarrant County Health on NW Campus 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in WCTS 1151. The testing will include chlamydia, syphilis and hepatitis C. Walk-ins are welcome. Contact health services at 817-515-7672 for more information.

Nov. 9 The SE success center will hold an informational session Lunch & Learn: Nursing Majors 1-4 p.m. in the ballroom. Students must RSVP to attend. For more information, contact the success center at 817-515-3043.

Nov. 9 NE will host Human Connections at 12:30 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). This Speech Club-sponsored event will feature a performance by Movers Unlimited and a speech by sociology professor Murray Fortner. Pizza and drinks will be provided.

Nov. 10 TCC Connect Campus NDLW Outreach, an event for current and prospective students interested in weekend college or eLearning opportunities, will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on TRTR Main Street. For more information, contact Kat Burks at 817-515-1417 or kathy.burks@tccd.edu.

Nov. 10 A SE Alcohol Awareness and Coping workshop will take place 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the ballroom. For more information, contact advising and counseling at 817-515-3468.

Nov. 10 NE will hold a personality and career assessment 10-11:30 a.m. in the testing center (NSTU 1801A). Career services will help with assessment results, career matches and ways to explore careers. Registration is required and can be done at tccdne.volunteerhub.com. For more information, call NE career services at 817-515-6692.

Nov. 10 The National Distance Learning Week online student and faculty panel discussion will take place 5:30-7 p.m. in the Riverfront Café on TR Campus. For further information, contact Kat Burks at 817-515-1417 or kathy.burks@tccd.edu.

Nov. 10 SE success coaches will hold Money Smarts: Financial Literacy workshop 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in ESED 1200A. For more information, contact success coach Edward Hicks at 817-515-3755.

Nov. 11 TR will host Trinity River on the Go-UNT Transfer Debut 11 a.m.-6 p.m. TR students can tour the University of North Texas campus and meet UNT students. Space is limited. Students must complete required paperwork at the transfer center (TREF 1503C) to reserve a seat. For more information, contact Laura Escamilla at 817-515-1198 or TR.Transfer@tccd.edu.

Nov. 14 South Campus’ Spectrum club will hold a two-part Transpanel 12:30-1:45 p.m. in the SSTU Forum Room. In the open forum, people can ask questions regarding the LGBTQ community to a panel of speakers. The first portion will cover gender identity, and the second will cover sexual orientation. For more information, email spectrumsouthtcc@gmail.com.

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5 The Fort Worth Pregnancy Center will offer free, confidential pregnancy testing 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the SSTU North Patio on South Campus. For more information, contact administrative assistant Valerie Peterson at 817-515-4531.

Nov. 15 The TR Center for Student Success will sponsor Get the 411 on Academic Status & GPA 11 a.m.-noon in the TRTR Discovery Center (third floor). Students can discover the importance of academic status and the value of a good GPA. For more information, contact the center at 817-515-1039.

Nov. 15 South Campus’ President’s Scholarship Luncheon is noon-1:30 p.m. in the SETC Fusion Room. Five students will be awarded a $500 scholarship and will read their winning essays. For more information, contact learning lab manager Gabrielle Raymond at 817-515-4608.

Nov. 15 Student Success Seminar: Let’s Talk about Money! will be held 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A) on NE Campus. The financial workshop, presented by BB&T, will teach students ways to manage their funds. Free pizza will be provided. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Nov. 15-16 TRE will hold a Carter BloodCare blood drive 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in TRTR Action Suite A, (fourth floor). Specific criteria for donors include weight of at least 110 pounds, 17 years of age or older, a valid ID and at least 56 days since last donation. For more information, contact health services coordinator Angela Virgin at 817-515-1059 or tr.healthservices@tccd.edu.

Nov. 15, 17 The SE transfer center will hold Student Transition Prep workshops 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on the 15th in ESEE 2227 and 5-7:30 p.m. on the 17th in ESEE 1301. For more information, contact the transfer center at 817-515-3230.

Nov. 16 A women’s self-defense class will be held 10 a.m.-noon in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A) on NE Campus. This course will lay the foundation for effective self-defense. Participants must dress in sneakers and workout clothes. For more information, call instructional associate Shane Whitehead at 817-515-6910.

Nov. 16 SE health services will host STD testing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in health services (ESEC 2118). The test will cover chlamydia, hepatitis C, gonorrhea, HIV and syphilis. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-3591.

Nov. 16 TR’s Tahita Fulkerson Library will host Using Wikipedia for Research (And Still Write a Great Paper!) 6-7 p.m. in TREF 1302. If an instructor has forbidden use of Wikipedia as reference, students can find out how to use the best features to get started on a paper the correct way. For more information, contact the TR library at 817-515-1220.

Nov. 16 NW career services will sponsor Picking a Career Pathway for Undecided Students 11 a.m.-noon in the Success Center (WSTU 1406). Students can hear how to figure out which career path matches their passions. For more information, contact NW career services at 817-515-7785.

Nov. 16 The NE Student Government Association will hold a senate forum 1-2 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). Students can observe or participate in the forum to keep up to date with the latest concerns of the student body. For more information, call NE student activities at 817-515-6644.

Nov. 16 SE safe space training will be held 1-4:30 p.m. in the library classroom (ESED 1212). To RSVP, contact counselor Carisa Givens at carisa.givens@my.tccd.edu.

Nov. 17 South Campus student activities will host Orgsgiving 5:30-7 p.m. in the SSTU Living Room. All members of recognized student organizations are invited to the annual dinner. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4154.

Nov. 17 South Campus will hold a Texas Christian University transfer presentation at 10:30 a.m. in SSTU 1208. Students can receive information about transferring to TCU. For more information, contact transfer center coordinator Sandra Bermejo at 817-515-4122.

Nov. 17 Student Success Seminar: Emotional Intelligence will be held 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A) on NE Campus. Students can learn about the five components of emotional intelligence and their importance among other workplace skills and abilities. Lunch will be provided to those who register at vhub.at/northeast. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Nov. 17 South Campus will hold a Tarleton State University transfer presentation at 10:30 a.m. in SSTU 1208. Students can receive information about transferring to Tarleton. For more information, contact transfer center coordinator Sandra Bermejo at 817-515-4122.

Nov. 17 South Campus will host A Journey Through Breast Cancer noon-1 p.m. in the SSTU Living Room. A medical oncologist from the Breast Cancer Center of Excellence will give a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Students should register for the free box lunch by Nov. 14 by contacting health services by phone or email. For more information, contact administrative assistant Valerie Peterson at 817-515-4531.

Nov. 18 TRE will hold its inaugural The River Speaks Lecture and Workshop Series focusing on contemporary issues and topics in the health care industry 8:30 a.m.-noon. Breakfast will be 8:30-9 a.m. followed by Dr. Joshua Gatson from UT Southwestern, who will discuss traumatic brain injury, critical care and implications for health care professionals. Following his presentation will be several breakout sessions until noon. Although the seminar is free, registration is required via the district calendar. For further information, contact Elexsis White at 817-515-2400 or elexsis.white@tccd.edu.

Nov. 18 South Campus’ Spectrum club will hold a Gatsby Masquerade Ball 6-11 p.m. in the SSTU Dining Hall. The ball will include drag queen performances, music, food and dancing. Tickets are $10 for a single person and $15 for doubles. For more information, email spectrumsouthtcc@gmail.com.