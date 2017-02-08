Students can learn of heart health at lunch

By Andrew Forbes

NE health services will host a Take Heart free lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Darlage Center Corner (NSTU 1615A) to raise awareness about heart disease.

Beth Reed, cardiology registered nurse and chest pain program coordinator at JPS Hospital in Arlington, will discuss various heart conditions as well as explain how to perform CPR and when it is appropriate to call 911.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to inform people just how important heart health is,” she said.

Pat Marling, NE health services coordinator, explained the event’s significance for the TCC community.

“February is Heart Attack Awareness Month, so we hold an annual lunch once a year,” she said. “We try to cover many different bases each year, and this year the early symptoms of heart attack, how to prevent it and what to do when symptoms occur will be discussed by Beth.”

To attend the event, RSVP is mandatory. Seats are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Students can register at http://tccdne.volunteerhub.com. Employees can register in the TCC Learn Center (search: Heart).