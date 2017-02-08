Vegan food, meditation discussed at open forum

By Ayanna Watson

Students engaged in casual conversation with TR Campus president Sean Madison in the TR Cafe Jan. 31.

Madison wanted to hear from students to address their concerns and answer their questions.

“I wanted to keep this as informal as possible and want to give you the opportunity to really talk about your Trinity River experience,” he said. “We are always looking for ways in which we can, within reason, enhance that experience.”

Many students asked about having to pay for their own printing, questioning the 10-cents-per-page cost in the TR library.

Some students asked if the cafe could serve vegan food. Madison offered to consider plant-based food options.

Students also suggested creating a meditation room for TR Campus. The president said he will look into the possibility of a meditation room. He told students about spaces on campus that are currently classified as communal that could be used for meditation purposes.

During the conversation, Madison shared a personal view when a student asked about his rules for achieving success.

“Discipline is the key thing,” he said.

Madison answered questions without hesitation, and if he didn’t know the answer, he promised the students he would get back to them. He told students he had an open-door policy, encouraging them to stop by any time to chat or ask questions.

“I think he is answering the questions to the best of his ability,” TR student Taylor Trammell said.