Breaking: College won’t explain why NE dance director removed from campus

NE Dance Director Kihyoung Choi has been removed from her classes, according to students.

Choi was called into an emergency meeting with Human Resources on Monday during her class, according to dance student Rachel Ramsarran.

“We were in the middle of ballet. We thought everything was normal. She has meetings all the time. So, she just left,” Ramsarran said. “Hours passed by.”

Students said it is not clear whether she’s been terminated or put on administrative leave, and with her gone, students are concerned for their end-of-the-year performance.

Vice Chancellor for Communications and External Affairs Reginald Gates said he can’t comment on the situation due to the situation being under investigation.

Dance instructor Jenna Chang and adjunct Najwa Seyedmorteza returned to tell students that the Dean of Arts and Humanities Hwiman Chung informed them they’d be assuming all Choi’s classes for the rest of the semester due to an emergency.

When asked, Chung said he was unable to respond.

“From what we know is [there’s] no apparent reason,” Ramsarran said while holding back tears. “They won’t even tell her co-workers why. They won’t tell her students why. We can contact her, but she can’t contact us.”

Choi taught seven classes that Chang and Seyedmorteza have had to split up, according to the students. Chang’s now teaching an emergency overload of 11 courses, while Seyedmorteza is teaching 6 courses as an adjunct, on top of her courses at TCU, according to student leader of the dance program Joshua Garcia.

Chang and Seyedmorteza wouldn’t respond to any questions regarding the situation.

“Choi was the backbone of everything this department is. It’s nothing without her,” Ramsarran said. “We’re all at a loss, and it’s just really frustrating.”

Garcia said he and other students are worried about the department’s future without Choi as their leader.

He’s been part of the program for years now and said many students, including himself, see Choi as a mentor. Now, he said he feels the college is leaving all of them in the dark about what’s happened to their teacher.

“TCC has a history of trying to hide things. On this campus alone, the first thing that comes to mind is what happened to the day care here,” Garcia said, referring to the NE Children’s Center closing in 2024. “They dissolved the day care overnight as far as I’m aware, and we don’t want that to happen to us.”

Dancer Brenda Alvarez said she’s very upset with the college for removing Choi. Their studio, amenities and space are nothing compared to other campuses, and even though she lives closer to them, she said chose the NE dance program because of Choi.

After all the work students put in this academic year for their final performance, she said she feels the college has left the program down.

“We worked really, really hard. When we joined the class, everybody was putting in the effort, and we’re still putting in the effort,” Alvarez said. “We all paid money to be here, and I feel like the department has failed us.”

Garcia said their concert sold over 750 tickets and was one of the largest events on NE Campus that brought together students, families and the community. The sudden disruption without clear communication, he said, has left many confused and frustrated.

“Audience members who paid for tickets are uncertain, and students who spent months preparing are left without answers,” Garcia said. “How can students feel pride in their institution when major decisions are made without transparency?”