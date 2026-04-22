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Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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3 cases of fondling reported within 10 days

Alerts, lack of information about suspects prompt campus safety concerns
JORDAN HOYT, campus editor
April 22, 2026
3 cases of fondling reported within 10 days
KIARAH SMITH

Some students say they are concerned after two NW Campus female students reported instances of fondling earlier this month. 

The TCC Police Department released timely warnings of these reports on April 1 and April 10. According to the first report, a male student grabbed the victim’s breast on Feb. 4, and the same student grabbed the victim’s breast and buttocks on March 25. The April 10 report said a different student grabbed another female student’s genitals. 

NW student Yazid Martinez said she thinks these cases are uncommon on campus, but she has felt uncomfortable when male students have stared at her or followed her on campus. The quick succession of these reports has left her uneasy. 

“I’ve definitely had some weird interactions with guys,” Martinez said. “Hearing that kind of scared me a little bit. Now this is legit something that can happen to me. It’s not just that they’re being weird or staring. I can handle the stares, but now it’s physical contact.” 

NW SGA treasurer Joe Serrato said he wasn’t worried for himself after he learned of the reports, but for the women around him. 

“I do have a little sister, so hearing that was really hard,” he said. “But it’s the truth, and it’s just important to have these conversations.” 

The alerts said the offenders have been identified, and police are investigating the incidents. Chief of Police Jay Tillerson and Vice Chancellor for Communications and External Affairs Reginald Gates did not respond to email requests for information on the status of the investigation, or on how students can get clarity and support in the reporting process. 

Students say not knowing the consequences the offenders have faced has left them wondering whether they are still on campus. 

“Do I need to keep an eye out for this guy?” Martinez asked in frustration. “How come I can’t see their face? … As women, we want to know. That way, we’re aware. Why didn’t they just disclose that kind of information? … Are they at least being charged or going to court?” 

NW Director of Student Conduct and Prevention Education Leon Minor said these cases fall under the jurisdiction of Title IX as they are sex-based crimes. Title IX is a federal law that protects students and employees of an educational institution from sexual or gender-based misconduct, harassment and discrimination.  

Minor said police can not reveal the identities of the involved parties, but there are resources for students who feel unsafe on campus. He said if a student feels uncomfortable walking in the parking lot, they can call police dispatch at 817-515-8911, and an officer will escort them to their car. Counselors are available should a victim need to speak about an experience involving a sex-based or violent crime. 

“It’s a safe campus,” Minor said. “You should be able to move freely and not have to look over your shoulder.” 

Serrato said he thinks most students aren’t aware of the fondling reports. 

“Someone in my speech class did bring up the fondling,” he said. “They were like, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ I don’t think students are aware of it because those notifications kind of just slide under [the radar], and I’ve heard a lot of students don’t really check their email.” 

NW student Kayode Gbadebo said email alerts aren’t an effective way of notifying students of these crimes. He said most students, once they leave their classes on campus, are focused on their jobs, homework and errands, so more students would be aware of the alerts if they were sent through text. 

“The emails of the school are easy to just ignore because it’s school or whatever,” said another NW student, Alex Sanchez. “So, I feel like if we’re going to have problems like this and not being able to notice that there is fondling happening, we should probably have a more important way of telling students.” 

Serrato and Martinez are also peer leaders who present the new student orientation slideshow, which includes information about Title IX. 

“[Title IX] is like one slide versus the whole other, like, 40,” he said. “So, it’s easy for that information to get lost and not really remember.” 

Interim District Title IX Coordinator Daniel Moore did not respond to requests for information on the status of the investigation or how Title IX investigations are conducted.  

TCC’s annual security report outlines campus procedures, policies and protocols as they relate to crime and safety. This includes an explanation of what Title IX is, how it works and how students can get help. The report is available on the TCC website. 

TCC offers crime prevention and safety awareness programs throughout the school year. Each campus has a CARE team that organizes these programs and events. Minor is the director of the NW CARE team, which creates programs that focus on drugs, alcohol, sex, harassment and hazing. 

The programs are intended to educate students and the community on topics such as sexual violence, teen dating violence and human trafficking, and inform them of resources TCC offers. 

“When I talk with students, they share that they talk to others, but they haven’t been heard,” Minor said. “And they feel like here, at TCC, we hear them, we see them, and then we give them those resources that can potentially help.”  

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About the Contributors
JORDAN HOYT
JORDAN HOYT, campus editor
KIARAH SMITH
KIARAH SMITH, designer
I’m Kiarah, the graphic designer for the collegian. I design page layouts as well as creative art for feature pages and infographics. 