Serving the Tarrant County College District

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Goodbye and see you next semester
Goodbye and see you next semester
NE Drama Playhouse presents: Chicago
NE Drama Playhouse presents: Chicago
NE blooms for student art and resources in Springfest
NE blooms for student art and resources in Springfest
Students get crafty at NW Makers Meet Up
Students get crafty at NW Makers Meet Up
Students Game On in a 3x3 Basketball Tournament
Students Game On in a 3×3 Basketball Tournament
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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Goodbye and see you next semester

NICHOLAS BOLTZ, videographer
May 7, 2026

The Collegian concludes another semester. The staff talk about their favorite moments and tough struggles. They also tell what they look forward to and ultimately reflect on their time at The Collegian.

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Breaking: Canvas down due to nationwide hacking incident
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NE Drama Playhouse presents: Chicago
NE Drama Playhouse presents: Chicago
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NE blooms for student art and resources in Springfest
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Students get crafty at NW Makers Meet Up
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Students Game On in a 3x3 Basketball Tournament
Students strum along in TR Guitar Club
Students strum along in TR Guitar Club
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NE astronomy takes off for fascination of space
About the Contributor
NICHOLAS BOLTZ
NICHOLAS BOLTZ, videographer
My name is Nicholas Boltz. I am the news videographer for The Collegian and a film student at TCC. I love to capture and tell stories on camera and hope to make a living doing it. If you see my on campus be sure to say hi. I look forward to working with great people and continue working behind or in front of the camera. 