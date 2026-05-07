The Collegian concludes another semester. The staff talk about their favorite moments and tough struggles. They also tell what they look forward to and ultimately reflect on their time at The Collegian.
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Goodbye and see you next semester
May 7, 2026
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About the Contributor
My name is Nicholas Boltz. I am the news videographer for The Collegian and a film student at TCC. I love to capture and tell stories on camera and hope to make a living doing it. If you see my on campus be sure to say hi. I look forward to working with great people and continue working behind or in front of the camera.