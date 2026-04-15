Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NE dance instructor Kihyoung Choi coaches student Gina Castellani on a routine in her modern dance class in 2013.
Breaking: College won’t explain why NE dance director removed from campus
Canadian geese go swimming with their baby goslings on NE Campus lake by West Harwood Rd on April 13.
Geese build nest, family on campus
South Campus President Dan Lufkin rides his bike through the open walkways of the campus. He said he uses his bike to get to meetings faster and greets students, staff and faculty along the way. He has been president for four years. He said he also plays basketball on campus in the mornings for a workout
President takes new position out of state
NE TCC campus sign sits at the corner of N Harwood and Hwy 26 in Hurst, TX.
Chancellor pens defense to NRH mayor
Self-defense class blends styles and boosts student confidence
Self-defense class blends styles and boosts student confidence
The 42nd “WrestleMania” event is being held in Las Vegas April 18-19. It will air on ESPN at 5 p.m.
WWE’s biggest stage returns
"The Pitt” character Dr. Mel King guides her sister Becca, who has autism, through the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center waiting room.
Neurodiversity in ‘The Pitt’ Season Two
Emmy award winner Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star in new A24 film where an engaged couple’s wedding plans are uprooted by a nuclear secret. The movie released in theaters April 3.
Film flips script on rom-com genre
“Hoppers” opened in theaters March 6, making $46 million in the opening weekend. The movie will be available on Disney+ late April.
Pixar raises bar for animated movies
A blue morpho butterfly sunbathes on a rock in the Fort Worth rainforest conservatory.
Butterflies take flight in garden
Costco on campus would be a traffic and safety disaster
Costco on campus would be a traffic and safety disaster
Don’t abandon your beliefs to conform to political ideologies
Don’t abandon your beliefs to conform to political ideologies
I never want to have kids so stop saying I will change my mind
I never want to have kids so stop saying I will change my mind
Gas prices threaten more than just our wallets
Gas prices threaten more than just our wallets
Love that requires repression of self and conformity is not real
Love that requires repression of self and conformity is not real
NW student Maverick Diaz warms up on the teardrop bag in his MMA school gym.
The Maverick of Muay Thai
NE Author Skip Hollandsworth autographs his book "She Kills" for student Lauren Villarreal.
Author shares scoop on journalism
Tomás Nielsen, Facundo Capra and Leo Valviviezo watch Will Leather Goods store manager Oscar Martinez emboss leather keychains for them free of charge.
Argentine visitors practice English and embrace Texas culture
NE adjunct Michael Mulvey won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Pulitzer-winning photographer touts TCC
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
NE blooms for student art and resources in Springfest
NE blooms for student art and resources in Springfest
Students get crafty at NW Makers Meet Up
Students get crafty at NW Makers Meet Up
Students Game On in a 3x3 Basketball Tournament
Students Game On in a 3×3 Basketball Tournament
Students strum along in TR Guitar Club
Students strum along in TR Guitar Club
NE astronomy takes off for fascination of space
NE astronomy takes off for fascination of space
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Costco on campus would be a traffic and safety disaster

April 15, 2026
IZZIE WEBB

On a campus that frequently struggles with traffic and parking, the last thing it needs in its backyard is a Costco. 

Recently, TCC turned down the opportunity to make $13 million from land on NE Campus, and the North Richland Hills mayor has taken to the press to complain. 

In an opinion piece published April 7 by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the mayor said that not allowing the project to go forward is a bad use of land and hinders the city’s progress. 

Chancellor Elva LeBlanc responded with her own opinion piece April 8, defending the college’s decision by saying we need the land for future college projects and putting a giant store right next to campus would cause issues for the students. 

While it sometimes feels like the college makes decisions without the consideration of students like adding student fees or halting study abroad programs, the choice to not sell the land for a major retailer is a win for students and hopefully a permanent one. 

In LeBlanc’s article, one of the three reasons she listed for the college to turn down the offer was because she felt the numbers “didn’t add up.” She said the city priced the land around $12 million while other sources valued the land closer to $20 million.  

So that brings up the question of if the college was offered more money, would the deal be considered then? Or would the chancellor stand by her words and keep the land for the future of the college and the student body? 

The piece of land in which Costco and the city have attempted to buy has been used by students for over 60 years. There’s a one-mile walking trail that people use every single day. Courses like astronomy and kinesiology use the land as part of ways to get the traditional classroom outside and not to mention the community events held in the space. 

The land is crucial for student success. 

In the busiest hours of the day, NE Campus is swarmed with cars, school buses and pedestrians, making it hard to find decent parking and get to class on time. Costco would make this struggle 10 times more difficult. Any overflow parking would ultimately end up in our parking lots, taking up space we don’t really have.  

But putting a major retailer on campus would not only make traffic worse, it would also jeopardize the safety of students and staff.  

Many students are worried about the type of crowds a Costco would bring. Having a major retailer nearby will ultimately bring shoplifters who could possibly use the closeness of campus to evade law enforcement. What’s to stop someone from entering a campus with open doors? 

TCC is a commuter college, and the last thing we need is to feel crammed and rushed to get off campus and escape the large crowds Costco would bring. That’s a sure way to lose the little sense of community that we have.  

Building a Costco so close to campus and nearby residents would only bring a headache to all, outweighing any opportunities the retailer might bring, and it doesn’t seem the mayor is considering that. 

So, while it may be a win for students now, it’s important to hold the chancellor to her words and hope that principle will continue to prevail over profit.  

Tags:
More to Discover
More in April 15, 2026
Canadian geese go swimming with their baby goslings on NE Campus lake by West Harwood Rd on April 13.
Geese build nest, family on campus
South Campus President Dan Lufkin rides his bike through the open walkways of the campus. He said he uses his bike to get to meetings faster and greets students, staff and faculty along the way. He has been president for four years. He said he also plays basketball on campus in the mornings for a workout
President takes new position out of state
NE TCC campus sign sits at the corner of N Harwood and Hwy 26 in Hurst, TX.
Chancellor pens defense to NRH mayor
Self-defense class blends styles and boosts student confidence
Self-defense class blends styles and boosts student confidence
SE Community garden greenhouse surrounded by fencing on the bank of the campus pond.
Rooted in Renewal, school garden thrives 
Take the survey for their proposal here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJyxt4EUMZztEQ8zlhPdFHQj4xYRchDBzYQYQsPn50rUd20w/viewform
Class project leads to proposal for TCC app
More in Editorial
Our voice is lost when college doesn't listen
Our voice is lost when college doesn't listen
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Censorship threatens student media’s future
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
High schoolers who protest aren’t criminal
High schoolers who protest aren’t criminal
Put your money where your beliefs are
Put your money where your beliefs are
ICE's brutal attacks in our streets shouldn't be tolerated
ICE's brutal attacks in our streets shouldn't be tolerated
More in Opinion
Don’t abandon your beliefs to conform to political ideologies
Don’t abandon your beliefs to conform to political ideologies
I never want to have kids so stop saying I will change my mind
I never want to have kids so stop saying I will change my mind
Gas prices threaten more than just our wallets
Gas prices threaten more than just our wallets
Love that requires repression of self and conformity is not real
Love that requires repression of self and conformity is not real
Leave travel guides in the past. America is not a theme park.
Leave travel guides in the past. America is not a theme park.
Administration blocks student opportunities
Administration blocks student opportunities
About the Contributor
IZZIE WEBB
IZZIE WEBB, illustrator
Hi! My name is Izzie!  I work as the Illustrator and comic artist for The Collegian! This will be my second semester with a collegian. I look forward to continuing the “Within the Semester” comic and exploring new possibilities with my illustrations!   Enjoy the many colors I call my illustrations! 