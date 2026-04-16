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Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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President takes new position out of state

ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief
April 15, 2026
Archive photo/DIEGO COLLAZO
South Campus President Dan Lufkin rides his bike through the open walkways of the campus. He said he uses his bike to get to meetings faster and greets students, staff and faculty along the way. He has been president for four years. He said he also plays basketball on campus in the mornings for a workout

South Campus President Dan Lufkin is leaving Texas for a position as president of Harrisburg Area Community College in Pennsylvania.   

Current TR President Sean Maddison will oversee both South and TR Campuses beginning June 1, and Lufkin will assume his new position on June 3. 

Lufkin said he’s extremely grateful for the impact South Campus’ community made on him.  

“I would just like to say thank you. It has been an honor to serve at TCC, and I am truly grateful for the relationships and experiences I have had here,” Lufkin said. “This is a special place, and I will always carry that with me as I begin this next chapter.” 

Student veteran Mark Power is also beginning a new chapter, one he said wouldn’t have been possible without Lufkin. 

A year ago, Power decided to come back to college after 20 years while still living in Liberty House, a veterans homeless shelter in Fort Worth, and working as a janitor. Now, he’s on the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA, is chapter president of South’s  Student Veterans of America and hopes to transfer to TCU. 

“My transition out of the military was very hard. I went down a lot of very hard paths before I ended up here,” Power said. “Having the ability to talk to Dr. Lufkin one on one was eye-opening. It showed me good leadership in strong positions, and that was very important for me to see.”  

Their first time speaking was after the organization’s proposal for a trip was denied by the college, and Power asked to meet with Lufkin to understand why. 

“I used the open-door policy. Dr. Lufkin agreed to meet with me, and I was surprised,” Power said. “I went in, we had a really nice, long conversation, and he answered all of my questions. He gave me a lot of wonderful direction.” 

Christine Duke, administrative support specialist for the Veterans Resource Center Christine Duke said after their first meeting, the rest was history. Over the past year, she has watched Power grow, and she said it’s mentors like Lufkin who really help students throughout their development. 

“I have seen through the eyes of Mark how Dr. Lufkin touches the campus,” Duke said. “His word is true. He is here for the students. He has even helped Power with his next steps on wanting to be a TCU Horned Frog.” 

Power grew up living near TCC and would pass the campus often as a child. However, growing up in poverty made his dream of attending college feel impossible for someone like him, until now. Without Lufkin, Power said he wouldn’t have this opportunity. 

“[Lufkin’s] impact on me has been not only verbal. It’s been really transformative,” Power said. “He’s helping me go to places that I never thought I could.” 

Lufkin said the community made his five years on South Campus incredibly meaningful, but many students said he created that community. If he wasn’t walking around campus saying hi to those around him, Lufkin was riding his bike and waving to those he’d pass by.  

A simple gesture for him is what many students said will leave a lasting impact.  

“Dr. Lufkin was very present,” said South student Jalen Carter. “You would see him walking around, talking to students and actually checking in. It didn’t feel like he was distant from us.” 

Like Power, student Aalyah Robinson said Lufkin’s open-door policy was unlike any other leader they’ve known.  

“What stood out to me was how approachable he was,” Robinson said. “A lot of times leadership feels out of reach, but he made it feel like you could actually talk to him.” 

Since accepting the position in 2021, Lufkin has established partnerships with Autobahn Fort Worth, New Heights High School and Texas A&M University’s engineering program. 

Automotive instructor Tony Edwards said Lufkin was a great advocate for the automotive program and made it a point to support their special events. Without Lufkin, Edwards said the automotive program wouldn’t be where it is today. 

“He understands our need for more space and has lobbied hard on our behalf,” Edwards said. “He has always been very approachable, even as he cruises around campus on his bike.” 

Edwards said Lufkin built a culture on South Campus that made it pleasant to come to work every day. He said he will miss their early morning chit chats in the gym where they spoke about life, and occasionally Lufkin would allow him to vent a frustration or two. 

“He provided an atmosphere that made me want to show up and do my best for the students every day,” Edwards said. “He will be greatly missed. I’m not just losing a great president. I’m losing the closeness of a good friend.” 

While Lufkin said he will miss South Campus and its community, his upcoming move to the Harrisburg area will take him nearer to family and friends. He grew up in upstate New York, so the big move isn’t so daunting for him since he’s already familiar with the area. 

He’s already searched for bike routes along the Susquehanna River and throughout Central Pennsylvania. One route runs right through the property of HACC, so future students will still see him riding around. 

“This is both a meaningful professional opportunity and a personal one,” Lufkin said. “To be honest, I am looking forward to experiencing my first long winter in over 30 years.” 

As this chapter ends, Lufkin said South Campus will remain a special place in his heart, and he will take everything he’s learned from his community with him to Pennsylvania. 

“The true legacy belongs to the students, faculty and staff,” Lufkin said. “I simply had the privilege of being a small part of their work over the past five years, and I am grateful for that experience.” 

Lufkin impacted many people throughout his short time as South Campus President. Even though Lufkin believes the people on South are the legacy, Mark Power said the people most impacted by him will carry on his legacy. 

“The way he presented himself to me as a mentor by understanding and truly listening to me showed me what good leadership really looks like,” Power said. “He’s helped me realize [not to] be afraid to reach out for help no matter who it is.” 

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About the Contributor
ASH PETRIE
ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief