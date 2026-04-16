Chancellor pens defense to NRH mayor

KELLY AMTOWER NE TCC campus sign sits at the corner of N Harwood and Hwy 26 in Hurst, TX.

TCC is facing backlash from the mayor of North Richland Hills for not selling a piece of NE Campus.

The issue surfaced at a North Richland Hills City Council meeting March 9 after a sign on NE Campus was flagged for being too tall. The college’s explanation for not fixing the sign was because it was too expensive.

City Council member Matt Blake said that bothered him because the college had an opportunity to make $13 million and declined with no explanation.

In a Facebook post published April 1, he said that TCC should be required to give an explanation for not selling the land when it could produce jobs and shift local tax burdens off property owners.

“And they don’t even have to tell you why? That seems irresponsible. … Not the kind of representation I’d ever vote for,” he said. “‘Hey Siri, when are Tarrant County College Trustee Elections??’”

The opportunity in question was a proposed deal with a major retailer to build on the empty land at the corner of Highway 26 and Harwood Road behind the tennis courts. A Dallas Express article reported Costco as the retailer, but neither TCC nor North Richland Hills officials ever identified the retailer by name.

North Richland Hills Mayor Jack McCarty spoke at the TCC Board of Trustees meeting March 12, urging the board to consider the benefits of the proposal. He said the project could generate millions in property tax revenue while also offering job opportunities and employment for students.

In an opinion article published by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram April 7, McCarty furthers his claim.

“The project would bring roughly $50 million in private investment into the local economy. It would create about 200 permanent jobs with strong wages and benefits,” he said. “This is the kind of project cities compete for.”

McCarthy continues to criticize the college’s decision in his article saying doing nothing with the land is a choice that hinders the progress of the city.

Chancellor Elva LeBlanc responded April 8 with her own opinion piece published by the Star-Telegram, defending the college’s decision to not sell the land.

LeBlanc explained that college officials were not a part of the negotiations and that the city negotiated with the retailer about college land before ever consulting the college.

“Imagine if someone tried to strike a deal to sell part of the lot your house sits on and you weren’t involved,” she said. “How likely would you be to accept the offer? Not likely at all.”

She said that to this day the college still hasn’t received a formal purchase offer from the retailer.

Another reason she said the college declined the proposal was because the numbers seemed off. North Richland Hills valued the property around $12 million while other appraisals suggest the property is worth closer to $20 million.

LeBlanc explained the college needs the land for expansion in the future. She said with the student population growing, the college needs flexibility to adjust, especially with new projects in the works.

She mentioned projects like the new science building, which will start construction this year, possible child care facilities and expanded workforce training facilities for defense manufacturing and cybersecurity programs.

“Selling this land would betray commitments we’ve made to taxpayers who approved our bond projects,” she said. “And it would reduce green space on a 100% commuter campus that already struggles with parking capacity.”

LeBlanc said she understands the benefits for the city and wants to see it thrive but not at the expense of the college’s core mission: “Preparing a skilled workforce for Tarrant County’s future.”

She said maintaining ownership of the land is crucial for TCC’s success and once they sell the land, it’s gone forever, and she’s not willing to give away the college’s future.

“Some decisions can’t be unmade. This is one of them,” she said. “That’s why Tarrant County College must say no to selling the land and yes to protecting our future.”

Students on NE Campus agreed that the college should not sell the land for a Costco to be built. Their main concerns are traffic, parking and safety.

NE student Evey Messina said it sounds like a terrible idea because traffic and parking is already an issue on campus.

“I feel like it would just cause so many problems,” she said. “It would just busy up the college 10 times more.”

NE student Jaylah Moss said that although it would be cool to have a place to shop so close to campus, it would be a huge safety concern because Costco wouldn’t just be for students but for everyone in the community, good or bad.

“There are high school students here,” she said. “You don’t know who could come in here and do anything.”