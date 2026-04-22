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Rangers panel gives career advice to students

GUADALUPE ONTIVEROS, campus editor
April 22, 2026
Rangers panel gives career advice to students
Unsplash/Daniel

Students from TCC attended a career panel at Globe Life Field in Arlington where Texas Rangers employees from different departments shared their journeys and the path they took to be where they are today.  

The panel explained what happens behind the scenes of a Major League Baseball organization beyond the field. 

“You’re going to hear from various departments that work for the Rangers,” said Ray Casas, the senior director of community impact for the Rangers, while conducting the panel.  

Nick Richardson, vice president of ticket retention and new business development, told students his path was not straightforward. He originally studied premedical sciences. Eventually, Richardson figured out he hated science and later a Rangers internship opportunity came his way. 

“I had no idea that a job in sports even existed,” Richardson said. “I thought people just took tickets, sold tickets, and you showed up to the game.”  

Richardson explained he got this opportunity thanks to the way he sees himself and the people he has met along the way.  

“Look at yourself as a brand and market that brand,” Richardson said. 

Gabby De la Rosa, a human resources assistant with the Rangers, said she started at TCC before transferring to University of North Texas and earning a degree in business analytics. 

“I had a really great experience at TCC. It helped me get ahead,” De la Rosa said. 

De la Rosa told students she did not always know exactly what career she wanted, something many college students experience. She said working with the Rangers has already given her unique opportunities, including traveling to spring training and assisting with major HR projects. 

Myra Palacios, assistant vice president of events for REV Entertainment, also took community college courses. She later built a career in sports and entertainment that eventually led her to the Rangers organization, attributing where she is now to her early education days. 

“It all started at community college,” Palacios said. 

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