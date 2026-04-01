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Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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Apocalyptic workplace comedy hits stage

D’MYRIA WILLIAMS, campus editor
April 1, 2026
DIEGO SANTOS
Dobbitt played by Jack Pruett and Hanrahan played Zare Zare perform “Below the Belt,” a play set in a strange post-apocalyptic workplace runs April 9-11 at 7:30 p.m. at Carillon Theater.

Laughter cuts through the rehearsal room on South Campus as actors stumble over lines, pause and try again. Across the hall, a small group huddles over scripts, repeating dialogue under their breath. 

Inside rehearsals for “Below the Belt,” the energy shifts from focused to chaotic in seconds as cast members work to bring a demanding dark comedy to life under the direction of South drama instructor Lindy Benton-Muller. 

The play, set in a strange post-apocalyptic workplace, explores power, control and the absurdity of office life through sharp humor and a fast-paced script. 

“Actors make friends, they have fun, they learn discipline and hard work,” Benton-Muller said. “They learn how to communicate.” 

“Below the Belt” runs April 9-11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Carillon Theatre. Admission is free each night. 

For many performers, this is their first full-length production. What starts as overwhelming quickly becomes collaborative, with students supporting each other through long rehearsals and complex scenes. 

“I want them to feel the story fully,” Benton-Muller said. “Every moment should have purpose.” 

Briana Britt, who plays Merkin, said one of the biggest challenges is memorization. 

“It’s mostly how many words are in the script,” Britt said. “There are tons of words, a lot of monologues.” 

Cast members rely on each other to get through those challenges. 

“We really feed off each other,” said Pruett, who plays Dobbitt. “If someone gets stuck, we help each other out.” 

Zach Zare, who plays Hanrahan, described one of the most chaotic rehearsal moments. 

“Shaving cream flew, fake razors chased actors across the stage, and we couldn’t stop laughing,” Zare said. “It was chaotic but so fun.” 

Even during serious scenes, rehearsals rarely stay that way for long. Between blocking and notes, actors joke, dance and keep the mood light, creating a space that feels more like a community than a classroom. 

The production itself is largely student-built. Cast and crew created most of the set, including a bed, desk and detailed props. Stacked tires, an antique typewriter and retro phones help build the show’s offbeat world. Some students even contributed personal items, adding small but meaningful details to the stage. 

The humor of “Below the Belt” matches the energy behind the scenes. Actors chase each other across the stage, improvise movements and adjust quickly to direction, keeping rehearsals fast-paced and unpredictable. 

“Performing feels very fun,” Britt said. “When I’m acting, I’m just kind of chill, and I like that feeling.” 

Benton-Muller said she holds students to professional standards throughout the process. 

“I don’t approach directing these students any differently than directing professionals,” she said. 

As opening night approaches, the cast continues refining each scene and building confidence. What emerges is more than a performance. It is a space where students push themselves, support one another and turn chaos into something meaningful on stage. 

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About the Contributors
D’MYRIA WILLIAMS
D’MYRIA WILLIAMS, campus editor
DIEGO SANTOS
DIEGO SANTOS, photo editor