ICE’s brutal attacks in our streets shouldn’t be tolerated

Marina Figurski sleds down a snow-covered sidewalk with her family and friends on Jan. 26 at the Trinity River Trailhead Park in Fort Worth after a massive winter storm hit the DFW metroplex. The Artic winds brought a total of two-and-a-half inches of snow and sleet Fort Worth, according to WFAA, which resulted in the closure of all TCC campuses Jan. 26, 27 and 28.
Winter storm causes college closure
Chief Financial Officer Pamela Anglin presents at the Board of Trustee meeting Jan. 22.
Student fees and program cuts considered
Police find body near TCC campus
Chief of Police Jay Tillerson chokes up as he introduces himself to the Board of Trustees at their meeting on Jan. 22.
New police chief greeted by busy first 2 weeks
Intercultural center undergoes name change
At the top of the podium stands some of the shows most iconic characters from season one, including Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon and Cersei Lannister.
Experiencing the realm of ‘Game of Thrones’
A$AP Rocky's cover for "Don't Be Dumb," released Jan. 16, was illustrated by filmmaker Tim Burton.
Risks pay off in A$AP Rocky’s new album
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
The post credit scene to Episode 3 featuring Smiling Friends employees Alan, Glep, Pim and Charlie watching their boss dance uncontrollably after a day of work.
‘Smiling Friends’ keeps us grinning in new season
Gay media offers female viewers new perspective on romance
Gay media offers female viewers new perspective on romance
Does hard work really pay off if it only leads to severe burnout
Does hard work really pay off if it only leads to severe burnout
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
Walking with Wisdom
Walking with Wisdom
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
NE SGA gives back this holiday season
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
TR shows its Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
TR shows its Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
ICE's brutal attacks in our streets shouldn't be tolerated

January 28, 2026
IZZIE WEBB

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old Veterans Affairs Intensive Care Unit nurse, was tackled to the ground and shot and killed by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.  

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother and wife, was killed by an ICE agent on Jan. 7 in the middle of a Minneapolis street.  

Keith Porter Jr., a 43-year-old father, was killed by an off-duty ICE agent outside of his apartment complex in Los Angeles on Dec. 31. 

Kaden Rummler, a 21-year-old protester was permanently blinded by a federal agent as he was protesting Good’s death in Santa Ana, California, on Jan. 9. 

This is how ICE treats the American people. This is the brutality this administration deems acceptable.  

The violence must end.  

The Trump administration is not going to stop, so the American people must gather together and demand justice and humanity in a time where apathy and cruelty are normal.  

Footage from multiple angles showed Good’s car turned away from federal agent Jonathan Ross, who officials claim “acted in self-defense” when he shot through her windshield.  

“It’s OK, dude. I’m not mad at you,” said Good only a few moments before she was shot.  

With the federal government denying state access to the investigation of Good’s death, many are concerned with the impartiality of the federal investigation.           

“When you have a federal administration that is so quick to jump on a narrative as opposed to the truth, I think we all need to be speaking out,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told NBC News only a few days after Good’s death. 

In an interview with Fox News, Vice President J.D. Vance said the rate of deportations will rise once ICE recruitment numbers increase and these agents can begin “door to door” operations.  

Federal agents are going household to household, hunting down anyone they think does not match this administration’s idea of a citizen. Those who are detained are sent to detention centers where they face inhumane conditions. 

 It is important to remember that this kind of brutality is historically very American. Slave-catchers hunted down runaway enslaved people. Japanese Americans were thrown into internment camps during World War II. 

Some argue that ICE should receive extensive training so federal agents are more prepared to handle tense situations like the shooting of Good.  

Others argue a well-trained ICE agent is still a danger to any community they enter and that ICE should be abolished.  

ICE is just a violent limb attached to the already violent body of the U.S. government dragging the nation toward authoritarianism.  

With the escalation of ICE raids across the country, the vice president claiming Ross and other ICE agents have “absolute immunity” and the pushback toward peaceful protesters, we must consider what this means for the future of this nation. 

The relentless dehumanization of immigrants, people of color and trans people is a tactic to distract and divide the people from this administration’s overhaul of democracy.  

Legal observers are being detained by federal agents for the simple act of documenting ICE encounters. Journalists are being threatened into compliance.  

The military has been mobilized on our soil toward the American people in an attempt to quell civil action and opposition.  

How could any person be expected to remain calm and obey orders from heavily armed masked individuals with virtually free rein in our streets? They are allowed to execute us, but we are not allowed to defend ourselves or speak out against this violence?  

To a moral world, this is nonsensical. To a realistic world, this is the next logical step in the rise of violent nationalism and government overreach.  

Will we stand up for each other before it is too late? 

Or will we bury our heads like so many Americans have done before while our fellow humans suffer? 

