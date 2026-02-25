Serving the Tarrant County College District

Share Morando and Leo Brewer paint the stage for NE Campus' play Tartuffe.
Crew lifts curtain on theater design process
Students could face additional fees
Students could face additional fees
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc speaks to assistant secretary Laura Pritchett after the Jan. 22 board of trustees meeting.
Declining programs could be eliminated
The Texas Capitol is lit during a session in the State Senate in Austin, Texas, U.S. August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Texans vote in primaries to choose candidates for November election
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Tees and Teas Vintage associate Kathy Trinh serves customer Jackie Jasso at Doc’s Records outdoor flea market.
Vintage flea market brings cultures together
Promotional artwork for Baby Keem's album "Ca$ino," released on Feb. 20.
Baby Keem gets introspective
Behind the scenes photography of the cast for the movie "Deadline."
Graduates crowdfund thriller film
The official movie poster for 'Wuthering Heights,' shows Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in a romantic embrace with one another.
Classic love story returns with spice
Valentine's Day media recommendations
Valentine’s Day media recommendations
Censorship threatens student media's future
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Monks show us that peace requires sacrifice and dedication
Monks show us that peace requires sacrifice and dedication
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
Super Bowl LX - Half-Time Show - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, United States - February 8, 2026 Bad Bunny performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Carlos Barria
No te enojes por escuchar idiomas que no puedes entender
NE adjunct Michael Mulvey won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Pulitzer-winning photographer touts TCC
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Student turns hardship into hobby
Student turns hardship into hobby
TCC graduate Brian Hodges, who owns the store Card Center, explains to NFL star Myles Garrett about his recent bulk purchase of Pokémon trading cards and games. Hodges’ son inspired the business idea.
Father captures dreams selling Pokémon
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Students learn to create amazing worlds in Blender workshop
Students learn to create amazing worlds in Blender workshop
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
Meet the staff 2026
Meet the staff 2026
Censorship threatens student media’s future

February 25, 2026
IZZIE WEBB

Now more than ever, it’s important for student journalists to stand together.  

The ninth annual Student Press Freedom Day is Feb. 26. This is a national day of action created by the Student Press Law Center to celebrate student journalists’ important role in their community, acknowledge the censorship they face and advocate for better press freedom protections. This year’s theme is Resilience in Action.  

 In a nation where journalism is constantly under attack by the current administration, the theme seems fitting. Student journalists across the country have to push through censorship, intimidation and even legal threats on their own campuses.  

The Indiana Daily Student, the student publication at Indiana University, was hit with a wave of censorship last October. The university attempted to restrict the content that was published, and when the publication’s leadership refused, they terminated former Director of Student Media Jim Rodenbush. The IDS then published an article online titled “CENSORED” highlighting the issue. They had to publish online because they weren’t allowed to print.  

At UT Dallas, the editor-in-chief for the independently produced paper, The Retrograde, has faced threats of suspension for simply doing his job, editing. After receiving a letter to the editor with information that was proven inaccurate by many sources, the EIC followed publication policies and provided the correct information.  

Here at The Collegian, we’ve dealt with our own set of restrictions. Employees across all campuses have been warned not to talk to us without the approval of the administration. This feels like an attempt to restrict our reporting. Despite these roadblocks we have found ways to get important stories to our audience: the students.  

We are a student publication, run by students and written for students. Our priority is to report on the news that will affect students. So, when we have to jump through unnecessary hoops that are time-consuming, it makes it hard to do that.  

We give a unique perspective and live similar lives to our readers. We provide a trusted source for young voices to share their stories and worries.  

That’s the power of student journalism. 

Student journalists are on the front lines covering challenging but important stories that affect our communities. From racist incidents on campus to LGBTQ+ discrimination, we are the ones who are standing up for our students when local news agencies can’t, either because the story isn’t deemed big enough or because local news is also facing their own cuts.  

People don’t realize how crucial a publication like The Collegian is to the success and function of TCC. We hold our college leadership accountable and show how their decisions affect students. Without students, TCC would cease to exist, so it’s crucial that students are informed about how the school is working for and possibly against them.  

Due to budget cuts and intimidation across the nation to all forms of news media, local news stations face their own set of restrictions, causing important community stories to sometimes fall through the cracks. And that’s where student media comes in. 

Students are sometimes the only ones covering board of trustee meetings where important information is discussed. Without student journalists there, who knows what changes could be implemented that could end up going under the radar? 

So, when school administrators or other officials create roadblocks and use censorship, they not only bury important stories, but they are also challenging the very core value of this country: freedom.  

Young journalists need greater student press freedom now more than ever before. We must keep telling important stories in our communities and creating impactful pieces that hold our leaders accountable. 

