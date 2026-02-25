Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Share Morando and Leo Brewer paint the stage for NE Campus' play Tartuffe.
Crew lifts curtain on theater design process
Students could face additional fees
Students could face additional fees
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc speaks to assistant secretary Laura Pritchett after the Jan. 22 board of trustees meeting.
Declining programs could be eliminated
The Texas Capitol is lit during a session in the State Senate in Austin, Texas, U.S. August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Texans vote in primaries to choose candidates for November election
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Tees and Teas Vintage associate Kathy Trinh serves customer Jackie Jasso at Doc’s Records outdoor flea market.
Vintage flea market brings cultures together
Promotional artwork for Baby Keem's album "Ca$ino," released on Feb. 20.
Baby Keem gets introspective
Behind the scenes photography of the cast for the movie "Deadline."
Graduates crowdfund thriller film
The official movie poster for 'Wuthering Heights,' shows Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in a romantic embrace with one another.
Classic love story returns with spice
Valentine's Day media recommendations
Valentine’s Day media recommendations
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Monks show us that peace requires sacrifice and dedication
Monks show us that peace requires sacrifice and dedication
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
Super Bowl LX - Half-Time Show - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, United States - February 8, 2026 Bad Bunny performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Carlos Barria
No te enojes por escuchar idiomas que no puedes entender
NE adjunct Michael Mulvey won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Pulitzer-winning photographer touts TCC
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Student turns hardship into hobby
Student turns hardship into hobby
TCC graduate Brian Hodges, who owns the store Card Center, explains to NFL star Myles Garrett about his recent bulk purchase of Pokémon trading cards and games. Hodges’ son inspired the business idea.
Father captures dreams selling Pokémon
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Students learn to create amazing worlds in Blender workshop
Students learn to create amazing worlds in Blender workshop
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
Meet the staff 2026
Meet the staff 2026
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Texans vote in primaries to choose candidates for November election

CARA COCO, campus editor
February 25, 2026

Texas voters are heading to the polls to determine the party nominees for various offices in federal, state and local government. 

The major nominations up for election are one of Texas’ seats in the U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, comptroller and Texas Supreme Court. The candidates from each party who win a majority will compete against each other in the November general election.  

Early voting lasts until Feb. 27 with March 3 as Election Day. 

Texas is an open primary state, so voters can choose to vote in either party’s primary. However, after voting in the primary, that person cannot vote in a different party for the runoff election. If neither candidate for a position gets a majority of votes, a runoff election will be held May 26. 

Primary elections play a large hand in shaping the Texas political atmosphere.  

Patrick Longoria, NW Campus SGA president, said he focuses more on local politics as he feels it can have a more immediate effect on his life.  

“‘Voting doesn’t do anything.’ OK, when’s the last time you voted? ‘Oh, I don’t vote. It’s pointless.’ That’s why you feel that way because you are doing nothing, and because you do nothing, nothing changes,” Longoria said. 

Longoria said he plans to run for city council in the future. He “borders on Republican and Libertarian,” which is why he called himself a progressive moderate. 

Longoria said the reason he was interested in student government is because former Texas U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson advocated for his veteran’s benefits after he got out of the Marine Corps.  

“I have a huge appreciation for advocacy because of people like her, so that’s actually one of the reasons I got so involved in SGA, and why I care a lot about the campus politics and district politics, and making it my business to know what they plan on doing,” he said. “… I don’t care about your political affiliations. I care about your personal and professional beliefs. How do you act?” 

NW student Alexis Smith Bauman cast her early vote on Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico at the NW polling location in NW11. 

“I like that he is taking religion back from the right,” she said. “So, coming from the religious perspective he has, he is more powerful in that position. He can kind of reach people who were maybe harder to reach beforehand, I think.” 

Tarrant County is historically a swing county, meaning that it can really be anyone’s guess which way it votes.  

“I think that it’s kind of like a perfect storm for Democrats to take the opportunity to make gains in Texas normally you wouldn’t expect to see,” South SGA chair member and Democrat Aden Golden said. “For example, with the special election that just happened. … Republicans lost this seat that had been held by them for a while and people view those things as prelude into like midterms.” 

Democrat Taylor Rehmet faced Trump-endorsed candidate Leigh Wambsganss and, to the surprise of many, won a special-election Texas Senate seat in a historically red Tarrant County district on Jan. 31. 

NW student and SGA secretary Cleo Kapavik, who referred to herself as a progressive Libertarian, volunteered to help campaign for Rehmet.  

 When it comes to voting, Kapavik said she wished more people would critically research candidates.  

“I would really tell people to look where people get their funding from, and where, you know, a lot of our money gets placed into because that’s more of where a person’s vested interest is going to be in,” she said. “It’s very difficult to voice your opinion to a congressperson or to really just any elected office person that has far bigger interests because of money.” 

Kapavik emphasized the importance of free speech and class solidarity.  

“There’s been a lot of recent bills that have passed through the Texas Legislature, like the Senate Bill 17, that have really impacted how our interactions with our professors are,” she said. “College is supposed to be that environment where we’re supposed to be free to share our ideas and opinions and whatnot.” 

Kapavik said she hopes this election leads to an increase in union membership and collective bargaining of the working class.  

Golden said that people are upset with the current state of the country.  

“You know, you turn on the news, and you hear about all these terrible things that are going on like ICE raids, you’ve got the Epstein files, people getting deported that are American citizens,” Golden said. “It’s just so, like where do we live? It’s like we live in a third-world country.” 

Step-by-step on voting

Any device that may communicate wirelessly or be used to record sound or images are prohibited within 100 feet of voting stations. (KIARAH SMITH)

Voters guide

Tags:
More to Discover
More in DISTRICT
Students could face additional fees
Students could face additional fees
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc speaks to assistant secretary Laura Pritchett after the Jan. 22 board of trustees meeting.
Declining programs could be eliminated
Campus Voices: How do you work through burnout?
Campus Voices: How do you work through burnout?
The former TXU Power Plant was taken off the market by the college. The property came with land TCC purchased for TR East Campus in 2004.
Former TXU Power Plant off the market
Sharing Black History
Sharing Black History
Campus Voices: What is your dream Valentine's date?
Campus Voices: What is your dream Valentine's date?
More in February 25, 2026
Share Morando and Leo Brewer paint the stage for NE Campus' play Tartuffe.
Crew lifts curtain on theater design process
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
On SE Campus , librarians are promoting books about love in honor of Valentine's Day through a DoorDash-themed book display.
Students go on blind adventure with books
NE adjunct Michael Mulvey won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Pulitzer-winning photographer touts TCC
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
More in News
South Campus teaches soft skills
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Theravada Buddhist monks and their 100 supporters walk back to the temple from their mile walk Feb.16.
Hundreds welcome monks home
NW Welding student Mariangela Bassett-Lupovici performs oxy fuel cutting on her base metal at the Erma C. Johnson Hadley Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics.
Welding program sparks growth
South student Monae Terrell emcees jeopardy night with Galvin Leberitt.
Students celebrate history with competition
Students get creative in photography
Students get creative in photography
About the Contributors
CARA COCO
CARA COCO, campus editor
Hello, my name is Cara! This is my first semester as a reporter for The Collegian. My beat is the Trinity River Campus. If you see me around your campus, feel free to come say hi! I promise I don’t bite.
KIARAH SMITH
KIARAH SMITH, designer
I’m Kiarah, the graphic designer for the collegian. I design page layouts as well as creative art for feature pages and infographics. 