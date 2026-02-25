Students go on blind adventure with books

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Share Morando and Leo Brewer paint the stage for NE Campus' play Tartuffe.
Crew lifts curtain on theater design process
Students could face additional fees
Students could face additional fees
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc speaks to assistant secretary Laura Pritchett after the Jan. 22 board of trustees meeting.
Declining programs could be eliminated
The Texas Capitol is lit during a session in the State Senate in Austin, Texas, U.S. August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Texans vote in primaries to choose candidates for November election
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Tees and Teas Vintage associate Kathy Trinh serves customer Jackie Jasso at Doc’s Records outdoor flea market.
Vintage flea market brings cultures together
Promotional artwork for Baby Keem's album "Ca$ino," released on Feb. 20.
Baby Keem gets introspective
Behind the scenes photography of the cast for the movie "Deadline."
Graduates crowdfund thriller film
The official movie poster for 'Wuthering Heights,' shows Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in a romantic embrace with one another.
Classic love story returns with spice
Valentine's Day media recommendations
Valentine’s Day media recommendations
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Monks show us that peace requires sacrifice and dedication
Monks show us that peace requires sacrifice and dedication
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
Super Bowl LX - Half-Time Show - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, United States - February 8, 2026 Bad Bunny performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Carlos Barria
No te enojes por escuchar idiomas que no puedes entender
NE adjunct Michael Mulvey won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Pulitzer-winning photographer touts TCC
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Student turns hardship into hobby
Student turns hardship into hobby
TCC graduate Brian Hodges, who owns the store Card Center, explains to NFL star Myles Garrett about his recent bulk purchase of Pokémon trading cards and games. Hodges’ son inspired the business idea.
Father captures dreams selling Pokémon
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Students learn to create amazing worlds in Blender workshop
Students learn to create amazing worlds in Blender workshop
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
Meet the staff 2026
Meet the staff 2026
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Students go on blind adventure with books

RYLEIGH ROPER, managing editor
February 25, 2026
DIEGO SANTOS
On SE Campus , librarians are promoting books about love in honor of Valentine’s Day through a DoorDash-themed book display.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the librarians on SE Campus created a unique display, and students have been loving it. 

The display, titled “BookDash,” consisted of shelves holding brown paper bags with mini fake receipts on them that had descriptions of a mystery book inside. One read Korean cafe, fandom and fake dating while another had the words humorous, parent/adviser and relationships displaying a variety of options.  

Library instructional assistant Ana Ortiz pitched the idea of a more universal Valentine’s Day display that could appeal to a variety of students. In the past, she said the library did “blind dates with a book,” so she said making the bags look like DoorDash bags felt like a way to do just that.  

“I collaborated with Anna Hithersay, who is a librarian here,” Ortiz said. “[We] kind of highlight books that were about love and sort of love as an emotion, relationship and not just romance for February.” 

The “blind date with a book” concept became popular online with the rise of BookTok. Bookstores across the country ranging from small local ones to chains like Barnes & Noble have created their own displays with books wrapped in paper with a vague description of its contents. Students have recognized the idea and think it’s cool how the library is doing something similar.  

“I saw that on TikTok that you have to buy a blind date book,” SE student Dayra Trejo said.  “That’s interesting because I saw you just have to show your ID and they give you the bag.” 

The library staff was surprised by the students’ reaction, Ortiz said. As soon as she was putting the book bags on display, students were coming up to her curious about the books. Hithersay said she had to pull more books as the students were cleaning the shelves.  

“The student reaction has been phenomenal,” Hithersay said. “Immediately, people started coming and looking at it and asking questions and within that first day over half of the books were already checked out, so we’ve been pulling more books. We are really excited about the response.” 

While the display is only being filled through February, the staff plans to do something similar but with the video collection the SE library offers.  

““We are actually talking about doing a different version in the future around our videos, streaming movies and DVD collection,” Hithersay said. “We are always looking for new ideas to have a fun display that’s engaging but also make sure that we are highlighting the way that our collection can help students with their work.” 

Tags:
More to Discover
More in February 25, 2026
Share Morando and Leo Brewer paint the stage for NE Campus' play Tartuffe.
Crew lifts curtain on theater design process
Students could face additional fees
Students could face additional fees
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc speaks to assistant secretary Laura Pritchett after the Jan. 22 board of trustees meeting.
Declining programs could be eliminated
The Texas Capitol is lit during a session in the State Senate in Austin, Texas, U.S. August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Texans vote in primaries to choose candidates for November election
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
NE adjunct Michael Mulvey won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Pulitzer-winning photographer touts TCC
More in News
South Campus teaches soft skills
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
The former TXU Power Plant was taken off the market by the college. The property came with land TCC purchased for TR East Campus in 2004.
Former TXU Power Plant off the market
Theravada Buddhist monks and their 100 supporters walk back to the temple from their mile walk Feb.16.
Hundreds welcome monks home
NW Welding student Mariangela Bassett-Lupovici performs oxy fuel cutting on her base metal at the Erma C. Johnson Hadley Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics.
Welding program sparks growth
South student Monae Terrell emcees jeopardy night with Galvin Leberitt.
Students celebrate history with competition
More in SOUTHEAST
Students get creative in photography
Students get creative in photography
SE student and President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance club Levi Fortune plays trivia with students at the transgender remembrance event on Nov. 20.
Trans Remembrance Day honors lost lives
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
SE students Abby Ahmed, Liam Alejandre and Tamia Tubbs play run through a scene "Bernard's Paris Apartment."
Comedic production comes to SE Campus
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
SE students play Kahoot! quiz put on by DASHH for a free T-shirt and cupcake inside SE03 commons area.
Hazing occurs across all types of colleges
About the Contributors
RYLEIGH ROPER
RYLEIGH ROPER, managing editor
Howdy! This is my second semester with The Collegian and my first as managing editor. I’ll be covering Southeast campus so if you see me I would love to talk to you. For this spring I look forward to working with a great staff and telling stories that matter to the students here at TCC.  
DIEGO SANTOS
DIEGO SANTOS, photographer