Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Share Morando and Leo Brewer paint the stage for NE Campus' play Tartuffe.
Crew lifts curtain on theater design process
Students could face additional fees
Students could face additional fees
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc speaks to assistant secretary Laura Pritchett after the Jan. 22 board of trustees meeting.
Declining programs could be eliminated
The Texas Capitol is lit during a session in the State Senate in Austin, Texas, U.S. August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Texans vote in primaries to choose candidates for November election
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Tees and Teas Vintage associate Kathy Trinh serves customer Jackie Jasso at Doc’s Records outdoor flea market.
Vintage flea market brings cultures together
Promotional artwork for Baby Keem's album "Ca$ino," released on Feb. 20.
Baby Keem gets introspective
Behind the scenes photography of the cast for the movie "Deadline."
Graduates crowdfund thriller film
The official movie poster for 'Wuthering Heights,' shows Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in a romantic embrace with one another.
Classic love story returns with spice
Valentine's Day media recommendations
Valentine’s Day media recommendations
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Monks show us that peace requires sacrifice and dedication
Monks show us that peace requires sacrifice and dedication
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
TCC fails to recognize Black History Month
Super Bowl LX - Half-Time Show - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, United States - February 8, 2026 Bad Bunny performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Carlos Barria
No te enojes por escuchar idiomas que no puedes entender
NE adjunct Michael Mulvey won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Pulitzer-winning photographer touts TCC
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Student turns hardship into hobby
Student turns hardship into hobby
TCC graduate Brian Hodges, who owns the store Card Center, explains to NFL star Myles Garrett about his recent bulk purchase of Pokémon trading cards and games. Hodges’ son inspired the business idea.
Father captures dreams selling Pokémon
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Students learn to create amazing worlds in Blender workshop
Students learn to create amazing worlds in Blender workshop
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
Meet the staff 2026
Meet the staff 2026
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Declining programs could be eliminated

ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief
February 25, 2026
KELLY AMTOWER
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc speaks to assistant secretary Laura Pritchett after the Jan. 22 board of trustees meeting.

The decision to discontinue 10 Career and Technical Education programs will be voted on by the board of trustees in March. 

“If you say yes … we will notify the [Texas Higher Education] Coordinating Board that effective fall of 2026, students will no longer be admitted in these programs,” Director of Curriculum and Educational Planning Issac Rivera told the board at its work session Feb. 19. “But currently enrolled students have a window of five years to finish these programs.” 

His department, which develops new programs and revises, maintains and discontinues existing ones, oversees the planning process’ three-year cycle. These discontinuations are based on sustained low enrollment, limited completion and program levels failing.  

Rivera said the district conducts several program reviews to ensure courses align with state, workforce and transfer program expectations, as well as the institutions priorities.  

The Architectural Technology Associate of Applied Science degree and Occupational Skills Award, Level One Architectural CAD Operator and Architectural Paraprofessional programs are being requested for discontinuation due to low graduation rates, lack of industry credentials and misalignment with workforce needs, said South Vice President of Academic Affairs Stephen Jones. 

“This is an Associate in Applied Science, which has courses that doesn’t directly transfer to the university,” Jones said. “That’s what the students realize. Because if you look at the numbers, we have high enrollment, but once they figure out the courses are not transferable, then they go straight to the university.” 

To make these courses transferable to a university, there would need to be additional studio time added to their class. Adding these extra hours would only allow full-time faculty to teach two–to-three classes instead of the required course load of five.  

“Which would not be feasible because at the time we only had one full-time faculty member,” Jones said.  

TR President Sean Madison requested the Educational Sign Language Interpreting program be deactivated due to the certificate not being a viable credentialing path, and there being no recorded completions of the program for over five years.  

“Under the Coordinating Board requirement, a program must reach 25 completions within a five-year window to maintain viable status,” Madison said. “Furthermore, this ESC is currently ineligible for financial aid.” 

Other sign language interpreting programs will remain active. 

To better allocate resources to better performing technical programs, Madison requested to deactivate a Level One Geographical Information Systems Programmer certificate since its only had one completion since 2021. 

Then two Marketing OSA programs, representing the same program under different codes, were requested for deactivation by Madison not only to be compliant with state requirements but also because enrollment has fallen below state-driven liability thresholds.  

Enrollment for the Flight Instructor Enhance Skills Certificate has declined over the past five years, NW President Zarina Blankenbaker said.  

The certificate does not offer clearly defined workforce outcomes after completion, which is one reason why Blankenbaker requested its discontinuation. 

While its enrollment has declined over the past five years, the closing of this certificate will not affect the Professional Pilot Degree program. 

Level Two Horticulture Business Management was recommended by Blankenbaker due to sustained low enrollment and low completion. It also was not designed as a stackable credential within the horticulture Associates of Applied Science degree plan. 

“Advisory Committee feedback did not identify a strong workforce need for this stand-alone credential in its current configuration,” Blankenbaker said.  

SE President Andrew Bowne requested two Computer Support Specialist Certificate programs be discontinued. These were made up of six courses, four of which are included in other Information Technology programs.  

“This certificate is not leading to enhanced employment opportunities,” Bowne said. 

Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said the purpose of the discontinuation presentation at the meeting was to educate them to move forward with their plan to vote at its Feb. 26 meeting. However, due to three board members being absent Feb. 19, it was decided to push the vote to March. 

Vice Chancellor for Communications and External Affairs Reginald Gates said this isn’t the college taking away or cutting programs. It’s just deactivating the underperforming ones. 

“It makes me think about Spectrum cable,” Gates said. “Theres a lot of channels I don’t watch, but I’m paying for it.”  

More to Discover
More in DISTRICT
Students could face additional fees
Students could face additional fees
The Texas Capitol is lit during a session in the State Senate in Austin, Texas, U.S. August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Texans vote in primaries to choose candidates for November election
Campus Voices: How do you work through burnout?
Campus Voices: How do you work through burnout?
The former TXU Power Plant was taken off the market by the college. The property came with land TCC purchased for TR East Campus in 2004.
Former TXU Power Plant off the market
Sharing Black History
Sharing Black History
Campus Voices: What is your dream Valentine's date?
Campus Voices: What is your dream Valentine's date?
More in February 25, 2026
Share Morando and Leo Brewer paint the stage for NE Campus' play Tartuffe.
Crew lifts curtain on theater design process
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
Flipped lecture courses improve math passing percentages
On SE Campus , librarians are promoting books about love in honor of Valentine's Day through a DoorDash-themed book display.
Students go on blind adventure with books
NE adjunct Michael Mulvey won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Pulitzer-winning photographer touts TCC
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Censorship threatens student media’s future
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
Community college students should not feel embarrassed
More in News
South Campus teaches soft skills
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Student teaches Black history through fun competition
Theravada Buddhist monks and their 100 supporters walk back to the temple from their mile walk Feb.16.
Hundreds welcome monks home
NW Welding student Mariangela Bassett-Lupovici performs oxy fuel cutting on her base metal at the Erma C. Johnson Hadley Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics.
Welding program sparks growth
South student Monae Terrell emcees jeopardy night with Galvin Leberitt.
Students celebrate history with competition
Students get creative in photography
Students get creative in photography
About the Contributors
ASH PETRIE
ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief
KELLY AMTOWER
KELLY AMTOWER, photographer
Hello, my name is Kelly! This is my second semester as a photographer for The Collegian. I enjoy traveling to all of the campuses and meeting new people. Look for me on a campus near you!