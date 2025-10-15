Categories:

Self-censorship out of fear prevents stories from being shared

Byline photo of ASH PETRIE
ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief
October 15, 2025
unsplash/ Kristina Flour

The Collegian wanted to publish a story about our libraries’ Banned Book Week displays, until we were sort of banned from writing it. 

Two weeks ago, a reporter began planning to write a story about Banned Books Week, an annual event promoting the freedom to read and bringing attention to censorship. 

TCC libraries have celebrated Banned Book Week for years, dating back as far as 2015 when NE Library first created its banned books display with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Les Misérables,” “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” and “Where the Wild Things Are.” 

Before the week of Oct. 6, the reporter sent emails asking to set up interviews with library employees on multiple campuses to discuss the following questions regarding Banned Books Week: 

Will the library be doing any displays or events for Banned Book Week? Has the library done anything in the past for Banned Book Week? Are there any banned books or challenged books in the library? Do you think it is important for students to have access to banned or challenged books at TCC libraries?  

That Monday morning, the reporter had interviews scheduled. By 4 p.m., all the interviews were canceled without reason, and the reporter was told to contact the college administration. 

When our reporters are referred to administrators, we often don’t get a response before 5-7 business days. Since the story only had four days to be written, the reporter dropped it.  

Even if the college responded with enough time, the reporter knew they couldn’t get anyone else to talk, and stories must have at least three sources. 

On Tuesday, two other staff members returned with anonymous sources tipping The Collegian off about what happened behind the scenes.  

Neither source would go on the record out of fear of losing their jobs.  

Now, there are no banned book displays in any TCC library, and no one will speak to us about what happened. 

This is just one example of the current situation journalists on and off college campuses are experiencing across the country.  

People are naturally skeptical when a journalist uses an anonymous source. 

So, when everyone refuses to go on record, the story can never be told.  

As editor-in-chief, I’m left with trying to find out how our staff can report when everyone has been told not to speak with us.  

Banned Books Week isn’t a hard-hitting breaking news story, but it’s an example of a weekly situation we encounter when trying to report on issues that impact students.  

Silence is the result of paranoia. Hearing instructors I’ve learned so much from and value tell me they are scared to speak up, I boil inside. 

The anger doesn’t only stem from the journalist inside me but from my own fear as well.  

If people are hesitant to talk about things they have freely spoken about before, I want to know what has changed. But I have to respect others’ reasoning for being quiet. 

However, if no one starts the conversation, how can anyone be informed? 

I value sharing every side of a story. The media is often used to divide people, and I want to help change that.  

However, if only the people in control are the ones allowed to speak, whose story am I sharing? 

 

